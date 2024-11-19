The characters on 9-1-1 have all had their fair share of strife. But there's one character who seems to face the most turmoil. Buck (Oliver Stark) has been caught in an explosion, suffered from a pulmonary embolism, been struck by lightning, and lived through a major earthquake and a tsunami. However, it's Buck's love life that has given him the biggest challenges. Buck is one of the most eligible bachelors of the 118 Firehouse, and the ABC series clearly loves to keep him in a relationship. With his latest breakup, though, it might be a sign that the 9-1-1 writers should commit to letting Buck go solo for a while.

Buck Has a Long History of Exes on '9-1-1'

Buck is not known for being single for long periods of time. In Season 1, he had a meaningful relationship with Abby Clark (Connie Britton), and then for several seasons, he was partnered up with Taylor Kelly (Megan West). Although their relationship was a bit more fraught with drama, it lasted longer than the others he's been in. Buck also dated Ali Martin (Tiffany Dupont) in Season 2 and death doula Natalia Dollenmeyer (Annelise Cepero) in Season 6. It seems like the show has tried to illustrate that Buck has grown with each relationship (he's a far cry from the flirtatious playboy he once was). But it is possible he still doesn't possess all the emotional maturity that should accompany being in a long-term relationship.

It seemed like maybe Buck had a bit of a breakthrough when he came out as bisexual in Season 7. However, he quickly enters into a relationship with fellow firefighter (and current pilot for the Los Angeles Fire Department) Tommy Kinard (Lou Ferrigno Jr.). Tommy seems willing to accept Buck in his newfound sexuality, and the two start to forge a partnership. But there are signs of trouble from the start (like Buck being uncomfortable coming out to his friends initially and Eddie always tagging along as a third wheel). In Episode 6 of Season 8, Tommy dumps Buck. He explains that because he's Buck's first love, he knows he won't be his last. He knows that Buck needs to get more experience and fully come to terms with his identity before he can settle down for good.

'9-1-1' Should Keep Buck a Bachelor as Long as Possible

Close

Buck is heartbroken after the breakup and has resorted to baking in order to distract himself. He tells his friends that he's whipping up new dishes every time he's tempted to reach out to Tommy (which means there are a whole lot of baked goods sitting around). By confessing to the rest of the 118 that he is super tempted to text or call Tommy, Buck is proving that he's nowhere near ready to re-enter the dating world. Trying to contact your ex so soon after a breakup makes one thing clear: Buck has no business jumping into yet another relationship. He needs way more time to heal, and he also requires space to allow himself to grow without being tied to another person.

Fans are still clamoring for Buddie to happen. If the series is going to eventually head in that direction, Buck needs to spend a lot of time being single first. His character needs to mature so that he's not just a trainwreck, who's looking to hook up with whoever is nearby. It wouldn't make sense for him to rush into a relationship with Eddie (Ryan Guzman) so soon because that type of partnership would require a great deal of emotional intelligence (they're best friends and co-workers!). It's perfectly fine for Buck to stick to being a bachelor for now. Perhaps he should take Tommy's advice, and play the field a little bit (but always keep things casual). Buck needs to find his own identity that doesn't involve changing who he is to make his partner happy. His serial dating habits should be paused so that Buck can figure out who he is (as a friend and firefighter). 9-1-1 would be well-served to focus on the love lives of other characters for a while so that Buck can be a well-rounded human with more to offer than simply who he's dating.

New episodes of 9-1-1 air on ABC on Thursday nights and are available to stream the next day on Hulu in the U.S.

