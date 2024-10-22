Despite being one of the defining arcs for 9-1-1 Season 7, Buck (Oliver Stark) and Tommy's (Lou Ferrigno Jr.) relationship has not been explored in Season 8, partially because the season was busy pulling off a three-episode opening arc. The lovers are going strong in the current season, but the workings of their relationship have not been explored thus far. However, according to Stark, that will change in the coming episodes. He spoke to Screen Rant about what's on the horizon for 9-1-1's newest couple, and teased a development in their relationship as they define who they are to each other and clarify where they stand.

"Yeah, [Tommy is] in Episode 5, a good amount, and is able to, I was going to say support Buck through some difficult times, but I don't know if he's always that helpful in this scenario," Stark began, previewing trouble for Buck and potentially Tommy. While it is unclear what Buck is going through, some of his struggles are hard for others to understand, which might give rise to some tremors in a currently perfect relationship. "He's a little bit weirded out by some things going on with Buck," Stark added. He teased a deeper dive into this relationship in the subsequent episode, saying,

"And then in Episode 6, there's a lot of clarity on where their relationship is at and a lot of truths learned about each other. I think it's going to be a really great episode."

'9-1-1' Season 8 Does Halloween

Holiday-themed episodes are back following the previous atypical TV season. 9-1-1 Season 8, Episode 5 is titled "Masks," and finds the 118 dealing with bizarre Halloween emergencies. After their family barely survived, Hen (Aisha Hinds) and Karen (Tracie Thoms) are in for more trouble when a car drives through a party, and Denny (Declan Platt) is one of the victims. The episode focuses on Buck, and could also have some literal and metaphorical scares. He hangs up some decorations, but according to the official logline below, they work a little better than he'd expected.

"The 118 is once again working on the spookiest night of the year and missing out on all the tricks and treats. Meanwhile, Buck’s Halloween decorations become a little scarier than he had hoped."

