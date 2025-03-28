When Buck (Oliver Stark) was made aware that his feelings for Eddie (Ryan Guzman) might be more than friendship, Eddie was already in his El Paso, Texas hometown. As a result, he did not get to weigh in on these developments, and the same was true for Guzman, who did not appear in the episode. 9-1-1 Season 8, Episode 12, "Disconnected," follows Eddie in the Lone Star State as he tries to get acclimated to the changes in his life and new environment. TV Line caught up with the actor, and he got an opportunity to weigh in on the Buck drama that could very well impact his character. "That’s his [Buck's] own obstacle," Guzman said about his view of Buck's possible feelings for Eddie. He added:

"I guess I can pull from real life. I’ve had certain individuals in my life that are friends of mine, and it never crossed my mind whether they liked me or not, but I’ve come to find out that they did. And it did kind of cause awkwardness, more for them than for me. That’s an internal struggle that I don’t wish on anybody."

Eddie Will Go Through Highs and Lows in Coming Episodes

Image via ABC

Things did not go smoothly for Eddie as he tried to get settled while repairing the relationship with his son that he had broken. Guzman said, “We’re making some progress, [but] there are still plenty of things that need to be done before Eddie feels like the father he needs to be.” The remaining episodes will feature “a lot of growth” for the character. There will also be “some setbacks that have him revisiting a version of himself that we saw early on when we first introduced Eddie," teased Guzman. He goes through a “push and pull scenario. He’s going to gain a lot, but he might also lose a lot," the actor added.

9-1-1 Season 8 continues on ABC on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET. In "Invisible," airing on April 3, a hostage situation inside a bus escalates when Hen (Aisha Hinds) gets stuck in it. A man holds a public bus hostage, but when he hurts someone, Hen volunteers to go in and help. However, the culprit becomes more agitated and decides to keep holding everyone despite the deteriorating health of the man he stabbed. Will Hen and the rest of the passengers make it out safe?

Tune in to ABC on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET to watch new episodes and stream past episodes on Hulu in the US.