Is 9-1-1's Eddie really straight? The million-dollar question we've all needed an answer to for a long time. As fans know, the recent “Confessions” episode confirmed he’s indeed straight, disappointing many who have been rooting for the Buck and Eddie affair— Buddie! Speaking of which, the segment ends with Eddie in his underwear and shirt, paying his respects to Risky Business with a dance around his living room, and then Buck shows up at his door with beers and walks in.

Unsurprisingly, that final scene got “Buddie” fans hoping there’s more to the duo’s relationship. And fortunately, Oliver Stark, who plays Buck, voiced his thoughts to TVLine about the scene, particularly how much we should read into it.

“Actually, I think it’s beyond that. It’s them not talking. That was the real thing to me when I read it. Buck looks Eddie up and down — he’s in his underwear and a shirt with the collar popped, the mustache is gone, there’s obviously something happening with him — but they don’t need to talk in that moment. It’s like, you’re going through something, and I’m going through something, so let’s just have a drink and be in each other’s space in a supportive way. I’m guessing they did exchange some words at some point, but I imagine they didn’t talk for a while. Just being there for each other was enough.”

How Will Buck Deal with The Breakup in ‘9-1-1?’

Image via ABC

9-1-1 Season 8, Episode 6 also saw Buck’s boyfriend Tommy end their relationship after making a totally unexpected confession— he was engaged to Abby, Buck’s ex-girlfriend, before Buck and Abby got together in Season 1. Will the duo’s relationship be saved, or can it be? Stark teases Buck’s reaction to the split in future 9-1-1 episodes, saying:

“He’s going to have conflicting thoughts on that. I think any time you’re broken up with, there’s a bit of, “Do I chase them? Do I call them? Do I block their number?” He’s going to have pendulum-like thoughts, swinging between those extremes.”

Because of the breakup, fans will see Buck try to cope healthily, which Stark divulged, adding that some challenges are to be expected in new episodes of 9-1-1.

“I’m really happy with the way that he deals immediately post-breakup. He looks into some really healthy outlets that are also somewhat funny. There are also some Buckley family difficulties ahead, as there always are. In the world of 9-1-1, there’s always trauma ahead, and opportunities for Buck and the others to be there for each other, which is what they do best.”

9-1-1 Season 8 airs on Thursdays on ABC.