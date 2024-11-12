The mustache is gone, and with it, old Eddie is out! Going into the upcoming episodes of 9-1-1 Season 8, viewers will meet a new Eddie, who is kinder to himself. This shift will affect Eddie's relationships — and chief among them is with Buck, Ryan Guzman teased in an interview with TV Guide. The characters will be polar opposites, with Eddie ecstatic about life while Buck deals with the fallout from being dumped by Tommy. The two friends have always been each other's support system, but Eddie might not be as available for Buck — or anyone else. The new Eddie begins when Buck reveals his troubles, and according to Guzman, Eddie's reaction is nothing like viewers would expect.

"You see reactions, but I don't think you're going to see the reactions you expect because Eddie has spent his whole entire life saving other people and helping other people," began Guzman. "For Eddie's growth and the new version of Eddie — which I hope to showcase a little bit more throughout the season and next season, hopefully — it'll be more about giving [something] to himself," he continued. The actor teased Eddie's reaction to Buck's news, saying,

"It is not selfish at any moment. It's more so like, 'I have to give something that I've not been giving to myself.' The priest was giving Eddie the idea to do such [a thing]. So Eddie looks at what Buck's going through as, 'Man, that sucks. I hope you figure it out. I am here for you to bounce your ideas off. I'll be the ear. I'll be the blank canvas. 'You can just bounce your ideas off. I won't necessarily give you all the answers. I think that you can figure that out, because I have to use all my energy to try and do this new version of me and try to give myself something that I deserve and I've earned.'"

Eddie Will Put Eddie First In '9-1-1' Season 8

Guzman echoed the same sentiments regarding Eddie in an interview with Screen Rant. He teased an end to Eddie's identity crisis where he doesn't exist without defining himself through others. "I think this has gone on throughout his entirety of him being a Mexican-American and feeling like he has to be a perfect soldier, I guess, in essence, be the All-American type individual," the actor said. Viewers will join him on his new journey where "he's going to try to extend himself and try, in many ways, figure out what that is. I don't think he's going to be successful, which is going to be fun to watch for the audience," teased Guzman.

Tune in to ABC on Thursdays at 8 p.m. to see how the new Eddie fairs in all-new episodes of 9-1-1 Season 8. Catch up on Hulu.

8 10 9-1-1 Release Date January 3, 2018 Cast Angela Bassett , Boon Pin Koh , Deedee Magno , Diane Mizota , Kenneth Choi , Mark D. Espinoza , Pat Asanti , Peter Krause , Albert Malafronte , Dana Powell , Heather McPhaul , Livia Treviño , Zarah Mahler , Aidan Bristow , Andrew Lee , Andy Hoff , Cynthia Rose Hall , Demetrius Butler , Nikea Gamby-Turner , Jeff Pierre , Michael Andrew Baker , Rachel Breitag , Skye P. Marshall , August Maturo , Ty Parker Seasons 6 Network ABC , FOX Streaming Service(s) Hulu Expand

