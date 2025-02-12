If Eddie Diaz (Ryan Guzman) follows through on his decision to move to Texas to be closer to his son Christopher (Gavin McHugh), his life will change significantly. He will be in a new state, away from the job where he's made a chosen family for the last several years. “There are going to be some big changes in Eddie’s life," Guzman told Forbes in an interview, teasing Eddie's move when 9-1-1 returns on March 6. The actor did not divulge the big changes but promised that everything would be revealed in due time. He teased a massive shift in Eddie's life, saying:

"[There are] big, big changes in Eddie’s life. Much like myself, Eddie is always thinking about his children and what he will do for his child. There’s nothing he won’t do, but that will incur some massive changes. In the next couple episodes when we come back, you’re going to understand what that means.”

'9-1-1' Season 8 Returns Next Month

Image via ABC

9-1-1 Season 8 returns on March 6 and a two-part premiere event is set for midseason return. Beginning in 9-1-1 Season 8, Episode 9, "Sob Stories," Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) is taken by a serial killer, and it's a race against time to try and save her before the worst happens. Meanwhile, Eddie's impending move affects Buck (Oliver Stark) by bringing up his abandonment issues. "There’s a great story that starts in there [in Episode 9]. We’ll also get to see Buck dealing with his abandonment issues. And then Episode 10 is just going to be thrilling. It’s going to be a thriller. And by the end of Episode 10, everybody’s life is changed," showrunner Tim Minear teased to TV Line. More Buckley family drama is on the horizon, and "he’s going to feel even more abandoned by the time we get into Episode 10," said Minear. He discussed Buck's behavior in the coming episodes, saying:

“Buck is going to be spinning like a top by the time we come back. [He’s] not wanting to be a bad friend and not wanting to be selfish. There’s just no way he’s not going to spiral about this. He’s going to have to find something to latch onto to keep from completely spinning out of control. And he will find that. He will find that when we come back. And we’ll see about that and how long that lasts — these relationships don’t tend to last all that long.”

Meanwhile, a pregnant Maddie has been taken. “[Maddie’s] pregnancy story will factor in not insignificantly in the first two episodes when we come back. And the Bobby and Athena building a new house story, we’ll hit that pretty hard in Episode 11,” the showrunner told Decider. “We’re going to get to everything," he added.

9-1-1 on ABC returns on March 6 at 8 p.m. Catch up with past episodes on Hulu before new ones return.