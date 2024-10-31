9-1-1 is known for putting its characters through the ringer. They're either facing life-or-death emergencies, or they're dealing with major conflicts in their personal relationships. Although there have been some happier moments, the ABC drama does seem to delight in seeing members of the 118 Firehouse experiencing various degrees of heartbreak. Eddie (Ryan Guzman) has definitely had his fair share of struggles. As a veteran, he's dealt with symptoms of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, and in Season 2, he had to handle the death of his wife, Shannon (Devin Kelley). Even several seasons later, Eddie is still grieving her, especially as the mother of his son, Christopher (Gavin McHugh). Last season definitely threw some curveballs at Eddie, but it feels like it's time for the 9-1-1 writers to start resolving Eddie's current storyline.

Eddie's Life Got Very Complicated Last Season on '9-1-1'

Eddie starts to spiral quite a bit when he meets his dead wife's doppelgänger in Season 7. He starts spending time with Kim (also played by Kelley), even though he's already in a relationship. Eddie confesses to Kim that she looks just like his dead wife. At first, she freaks out about his reason for dating her, but then, in a kooky twist, she shows up at his house with dyed hair to match Shannon's. She convinces Eddie to work through his grief by saying all the things he never had a chance to say to Shannon. They both cry and embrace, and that's the precise moment when Christopher and Eddie's girlfriend arrive home.

Not surprisingly, Eddie's girlfriend promptly breaks up with him. But that's not the only fallout from Eddie's decision to pursue Kim. Christopher is incredibly hurt by Eddie's actions and understandably experiences a range of emotions from (sort of) seeing his mom come back to life. Initially, Christopher refuses to talk to Eddie at all, but then he makes the drastic decision to move to Texas with Eddie's parents. Eddie is devastated by this choice, but he seems to understand that he must give Christopher space to heal. He allows him to leave but is clearly heartbroken. A lot of Eddie's identity is tied up to his being a single father, and it is difficult for him to move forward as a bachelor once again.

'9-1-1' Should Bring Closure To Eddie's Recent Storyline

Now that Season 8 is in full swing, it appears that Eddie is still very much adrift (complete with a man-in-crisis mustache). He tries arranging a Zoom party for Christopher's birthday, but his son is completely uninterested. Part of this is because he's now a teenager and has made a new life for himself (with new friends) in Texas. But there also still seems to be a giant disconnect emotionally between him and Eddie. Eddie definitely feels the distance (both literally and figuratively) from his son. It makes sense that the 9-1-1 writers wanted to shake up Eddie's life in Season 7, but it feels like this storyline has run its course. Even if the writers aren't quite ready to tie things up and have Christopher move back home, there does need to be some kind of movement. Perhaps Christopher and Eddie can finally have a true heart-to-heart conversation about how Eddie's actions actually affected Christopher. Even if this happens on Zoom, it would still give Eddie some closure. Having this storyline continue in an open-ended way just feels unnecessary.

All of the ongoing storylines from last season (such as Captain Gerrard's takeover and Hen and Karen's custody issues) have all officially been tied up. So, it doesn't make sense to have Eddie's plot from Season 7 continue to linger on in such a stagnant place. At this point, the writers have two options: either Christopher stays in Texas and Eddie figures out how to accept that choice (might we suggest some therapy!), or Christopher comes home and things can go back to normal for the father and son. Keeping things in limbo is making holding Eddie's character back and is preventing him from truly growing or healing from the mess he made last season. Any movement in Eddie's story is welcome at this point, especially if it helps to create some distance from that bizarre doppelgänger storyline.

New episodes of 9-1-1 air on ABC on Thursday nights and are available to stream the next day on Hulu in the U.S.

