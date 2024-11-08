As its title implies, the latest 9-1-1 episode was all about “confessions,” with viewers witnessing major characters get some things off their chests. Eddie (Ryan Guzman) was one such character who began the episode in a confessional but later had a sincere conversation with the priest (Gavin Stenhouse) outside of the church. The talk clearly lifted a huge burden from Eddie’s shoulders as he decided to shave off his mustache, sadly! With Eddie’s mind and heart now in a good place, viewers would definitely like to know what’s next for him, which Guzman fills TV Insider on, teasing “more awkwardness.” He says:

“I think it’ll be more awkwardness, more like him trying to reach out of his comfort zone and not being great at it, so relying on his teammates, his 118 family, and just kind of bouncing ideas and bouncing personalities, I guess. Trying to figure himself out. Yeah, it’ll be awkward, funny. It’ll be a bunch of different things. I had fun playing with Eddie.”

While the upcoming 9-1-1 episodes will see Eddie out of his comfort zone, Guzman assures fans that it won’t be anything “too extreme.” His character will just be a “little happier” compared to when he used to be somber and reserved. The TV star adds:

“I would say that it’s not some extreme change for him. It’s a slow and steady change for him, but he is a semi-control freak, so I would think that any small change feels like a big change to him.”

Lots of “Playful Moments” Are Coming Up for Eddie in '9-1-1'

Besides reaching out of his comfort zone, there’s a lot more fun coming up for Eddie in 9-1-1 Season 8. Guzman reveals “a lot of funny moments” are in store for his character as he tries to figure out “how he loves himself and how to go about it.” He also teases:

“But just a lot of playful moments, almost childlike moments where Eddie is just kind of reconnecting with himself, and in that sense, maybe he’s kind of reconnecting with Christopher without knowing it. So he’s building into this person that I think he could be proud of. And where that leads is something—a new chapter is yet to unfold in the next couple of episodes.”

9-1-1 Season 8 airs on Thursdays on ABC. Stay with Collider for the latest.