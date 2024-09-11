Mustaches are getting a bad rep on 9-1-1 Season 8. The much anticipated season sees a firehouse with zero mustaches get two of them, and they are not signs of good things. First up is Eddie, who now features a dark mustache that Tim Minear told TV Line is a "manifestation of something that’s going on within him.” When the show returns, Eddie will deal with the fallout from Christopher's decision to move to Texas with his grandparents. That is bound to affect Eddie, whose identity is significantly tied to being a dad. The good news is that the show will explore the reason behind the mustache in an episode where Eddie confronts his demons and decides to shave it off.

The second mustache is from Gerrard, who has taken over as the captain of the 118 following Bobby's desire to retire. Bobby takes a job as an advisor in what Minear confirmed is a “ridiculous firefighter show that’s nothing like reality.” Gerrard's reputation at the 118 is not the best, and that's putting it lightly. He is the embodiment of what a leader should not be. But for Buck, it is even deeper, because Bobby is like the father he never had. Losing Bobby and having to answer to Gerrard, who is "awful," but "he’s an awfully fun character to have in the mix,” will not sit well with Buck.

Buck and Tommy Are Still Going Strong in '9-1-1' Season 8

Image via ABC

There is more than one upside to having a partner like Tommy for Buck. The couple is still going strong, and “they’re still getting to know each other a little better.” Buck will rely on Tommy's support after a long day of working with Gerrard, and, as someone who has worked under him before, Tommy understands. Gerrard has made it clear that there is no line he won't cross, and it won't be surprising if things become personal. After all, he told Tommy that "he'd found his wings" when he learned that Tommy had a boyfriend. What if those digs continue? Buck's likely not going to let it slide.

Councilwoman Ortiz joins Gerrard as the season's second big bad. While Gerrard works on the team in the firehouse, Ortiz has her eyes set on Karen and Hen. The duo might prove that the enemy of my enemy is my friend as Minear teased that they are "connected in many ways."

9-1-1 Season 8 premieres on Thursday, September 26 on ABC. Catch up with past seasons on Hulu.

WATCH ON HULU