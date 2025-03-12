Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 9-1-1 Season 8, Episode 9.The good thing about procedurals is that they typically keep things moving in terms of pacing. Even though there are some storylines that might linger, most characters have their conflicts tied up fairly quickly. This is ideal for audiences that have shorter attention spans (or who don't want to see their favorite characters put through the wringer too much). Generally, ABC's 9-1-1 has struck the perfect balance between short-term storylines that are resolved pretty fast and in a satisfying way and a few that carry over to bridge episodes with suspense. However, in Season 8 of the first responder drama, the storyline revolving around firefighter Eddie Diaz (Ryan Guzman) has now officially overstayed its welcome. The latest episode does offer Eddie an opportunity to leave the 118, which could actually be a good thing.

Eddie Has Been Having a Rough Time on '9-1-1'

Eddie has always had tragic aspects to his story (including some Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder symptoms from his time serving in the military and several failed relationships). But back in Season 7, Eddie started a serious downward spiral. He pursues a woman who is a doppelgänger for his dead wife (yeah, it's as weird as it sounds). Despite all of the reasons why this is an extremely bad idea, Eddie persists down this path. His girlfriend at the time walks in on him embracing the woman and promptly breaks up with him. But the true damage happens because Eddie's beloved son, Christopher (Gavin McHugh), also observes Eddie with the woman that looks exactly like his dead mother. Christopher is confused and hurt, and ends up telling Eddie that he wants to go live with his grandparents in Texas.

Christopher's move is the catalyst for a lot of Eddie's sadness. He prides himself on being a single dad, and with Christopher gone, Eddie seems to have lost his mooring. The storyline has continued over into Season 8, as Eddie has struggled to retain his connection to Christopher from so far away. He tries to throw him a Zoom birthday party, which isn't really successful, and it's clear that the emotional distance between father and son has only continued to grow. Although it seems like the time away from Eddie has helped Christopher thrive, it hasn't been the same for Eddie at all. The more time passes, the more Eddie realizes that he can't keep trying to be a long-distance father to Christopher. In a recent interview, Guzman explains, "[There are] big, big changes in Eddie's life. Much like myself, Eddie is always thinking about his children and what he will do for his child. There's nothing he won't do, but that will incur some massive changes."

'9-1-1' Should Follow Through With Eddie's Move to Texas