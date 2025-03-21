Despite his move to Texas, 9-1-1 is not done with Eddie Diaz's (Ryan Guzman) life. In 9-1-1 Season 8, Episode 12, "Disconnected," the show will catch viewers up with what Eddie has been up to in the past few weeks he's been living in Texas. "You’ll see him in the next episode. I’m picking up his story in El Paso. And you know, things are tight. You’re probably looking at the timeline going, ‘Wait now. What, what? How much time has passed?’" showrunner Tim Minear told TV Fanatic in a post-mortem interview about the Eddie-less Episode 11 "Holy Mother of God" that had Buck (Oliver Stark) spiraling. He explained how the show's timeline works when it visits Eddie's current life, saying,

“But the idea for me was the last scene of Episode 10, where they’re packing up, that’s a few weeks after Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) has been recovered and in the hospital. Then Eddie had told Bobby that he needed about three weeks or a month to find somebody to take over the house, but also for escrow to close on the house. "So, when we pick up with Eddie, he’s been there two or three weeks into his El Paso life. I didn’t want to pick it up too late because I didn’t want you to feel like you were missing anything. So you’ll see what his situation is in El Paso and what he’s dealing with. Like, what is his story with trying to reconnect with his kid?”

What's Next for Eddie and Buck in '9-1-1' Season 8?

Image via ABC

"Holy Mother of God" featured a major realization by Buck. After reconnecting with his ex-boyfriend, he was forced to confront his feelings for Eddie. While he has always claimed they're best friends, Tommy (Lou Ferrigno Jr) didn't seem to think so. Despite the physical distance, Minear said viewers will see the pair interacting "for sure." It won't happen in the upcoming episode, but it will later on. For now, Eddie is forced to focus on his son and try to win him back after his actions in Season 7. Whether he succeeds remains to be seen. If he fails, does he return to Los Angeles or remain in Texas to be closer to Christopher (Gavin McHugh)?

Tune in to ABC on Thursday at 8 p.m. to watch new episodes of 9-1-1 Season 8 and see how things play out for Eddie. Catch up with past episodes on Hulu in the US.