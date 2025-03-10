The 9-1-1 Season 8 midseason return was heavily dominated by Buck's (Oliver Stark) disbelief that Eddie (Ryan Guzman) was leaving, but a real crisis was developing under the surface. Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) appeared in the crosshairs of a serial killer, and matters came to a head when the kidnapper took her. 9-1-1 Season 8, Episode 10, "Voices", concludes the two-part premiere as other characters realize something is amiss and the search for Maddie gets underway. The logline below for the March 13 episode teases this arc while a sneak peek preview previews the arc's development.

"Following Maddie’s mysterious 9-1-1 call, Chimney (Kenneth Choi) returns home to find his daughter alone and Maddie nowhere to be found; he then enlists Athena (Angela Bassett) and Romero (Danny Nucci) to help investigate."

Maddie Is Taken in '9-1-1' Season 8, Episode 10

"Daddy, where's mommy?" Jee asks Chim when he arrives home, alerting him that Maddie is missing. Buck has accompanied him and they share a concerned look. "Called every hospital from here to Orange Country. No one's seen Maddie," Buck says. It's not impossible for them to think that Maddie might have been involved in an accident or something worse, but in reality, she's being held in some basement. "Time to call Athena," Hen (Aisha Hinds) says as Chim's 118 family offers him support.

Meanwhile, Maddie confronts her kidnapper. "You're supposed to save those girls," she tells Detective Amber Brayburn (Abigail Spencer), the cop who had been "working on" this case. "What are you gonna do to me?" Maddie asks. "It'll be painless," Amber says as she fingers a syringe. "Yell as much as you want; nobody will hear you," she adds. Speaking to Collider, Hewitt teased a high-stakes episode. "And then I think in Episode 10, you know, for us, the next thing that we kind of wanted to play is how do we make this episode feel different than when Maddie was captured last time by [her ex-husband] Doug (Brian Hallisay), and I think the only way to do that was to turn up everything 100 notches, and we do." The actress also addressed the constant traumatic situations her character finds herself in, saying:

"Everything that Maddie fights for in Episode 10 is Jee, and that baby, and Chimney, it's hard. I think the audience doesn't love that these things happen to Maddie, but the truth is these episodes are the most who Maddie is. Maddie is a woman who was put on this planet to fight over and over and over and over again. That's who she is, and it is fun for me as an actor to play, but, I feel like when Maddie is at her happiest — it sounds really terrible to say — but when Maddie's at her happiest, like I love her, but it doesn't feel like her to me. When Maddie's in peril and she's fighting and she's that like, she's just that fighter, just like that feral-like fighter person that she is, that is Maddie."

Tune in to ABC to watch "Voices" and see how everything ends when the episode airs on Thursday, March 13.