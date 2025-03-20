Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 9-1-1 Season 8, Episode 10.In recent years, huge strides have been made in Hollywood to create more accurate depictions of mental health conditions onscreen. Many projects, in both film and television, have been praised for their ability to portray authentic representations of everything from depression and anxiety to substance abuse and bipolar disorder. This push to lessen the stigma around mental health conditions has helped to increase awareness and compassion towards even more people. However, there is one disorder that is still being inaccurately represented and stigmatized in entertainment. Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID), formerly known as multiple personality disorder, is a misunderstood condition, and unfortunately, 9-1-1 just used a damaging DID trope in its latest episode.

'9-1-1's Latest Episode Features a Stereotypical Serial Killer With DID

Image via ABC

In Episode 9, Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) takes a disturbing 9-1-1 call from a despondent person who turns out to be a serial kidnapper and murderer. She works with a detective named Amber Braeburn (Abigail Spencer) to discover the man's whereabouts. In order to save another innocent victim, Maddie sort of encourages the man to take his own life. But at the end of the episode, Maddie is kidnapped from her kitchen, illustrating that the dead man wasn't really the mastermind behind the crimes. In Episode 10, which aired on March 13, Maddie discovers that the person behind the crimes is actually Amber herself, who is now keeping Maddie captive in her basement.

Through conversations with her captor, Maddie discovers that Amber seems to switch from one voice to another and changes her demeanor (at times aggressive and violent, and then meek and shy). Amber also introduces herself by different names. Maddie digs through paperwork in the basement while Amber is away and discovers that Amber was actually kidnapped herself as a teenager, which means she's somehow reenacting her trauma by kidnapping and murdering several young girls. She appears to be incredibly violent and sadistic. Towards the end of the episode, she actually slashes Maddie's throat and attempts to shoot Chimney (Kenneth Choi). She is killed with one shot by Athena (Angela Bassett), but not before wreaking havoc on the whole crew's psyches. Amber would have been a scary enough serial killer on her own without the 9-1-1 writers insisting on her having symptoms of DID. In fact, female serial killers are rare enough that her character would have been more compelling without it. Disappointingly, the writers decided to rely on inaccurate stereotypes and misinformation about a very real disorder, making Amber's characterization more offensive than realistic.

What Is Dissociative Identity Disorder?