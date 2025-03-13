9-1-1 has gone to some dark places over the course of its eight-season run, but it appears the show is about to dive deeper into even darker territory as teased by a new sneak peek for the next episode. Season 8, Episode 10, "Voices" will cap off the mid-season two-part premiere and at the center of it is Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt), who has yet again found herself a victim of abduction at the hands of the most unlikely suspect. Episode 9, "Sob Stories", sets up the horror story beginning with the dispatcher receiving a distress call from a serial killer initially suspected to be Richard Bullock. However, in an unexpected twist, it turns out the caller is Detective Amber Brayburn (Abigail Spencer) who kidnaps Maddie at the end of the episode. The synopsis for "Voices" reads:

"Following Maddie’s mysterious 9-1-1 call, Chimney (Kenneth Choi) returns home to find his daughter alone and Maddie nowhere to be found; he then enlists Athena (Angela Bassett) and Romero (Danny Nucci) to help investigate."

The latest sneak peek is extensive footage that shows Maddie's state in her captors' den — she's tied up to a pillar in a basement and her looks suggest she's been put through rounds of torture. Brayburn interrogates her at the clip's start, probing to find out if Maddie had alerted her family or the authorities to any concerns she might have had about their initial meeting. "It was only a matter of time before you expressed your concerns to someone," a paranoid Brayburn asks. "Who did you tell? Athena? Did you call your husband?" Maddie replies that she didn't get the chance to tell anyone, a response that further enrages Brayburn as she references an earlier instance where Maddie lied to get the police on her trail.

Though visibly terrified, Maddie musters some courage and confronts Brayburn about her recent killings. The clip still doesn't make it clear what Brayburn wants from Maddie, as the psycho detective only cryptically states: "I called you because I needed help." Their tense conversation is interrupted by Maddie's buzzing phone. It's Athena's call which makes Brayburn realises she is running out of time before the LAPD tracks her down. She storms out of the room and quickly returns with what's likely a torture device, leaving Maddie screaming and desperately squirming for dear life.

'9-1-1' Season 8, Episode 10 Will Be A Horror Show

"Voices" is the second time Maddie has been kidnapped on the show, but this second episode promises to be darker in tone. The clip does look like a scene from a horror movie, and it was intended to channel a different feel and tone from the first kidnap in Season 2 involving her ex-husband Doug. Speaking to Collider about how the episodes are different, she said;

"And then I think in Episode 10, you know, for us, the next thing that we kind of wanted to play is how do we make this episode feel different than when Maddie was captured last time by [her ex-husband] Doug (Brian Hallisay), and I think the only way to do that was to turn up everything 100 notches, and we do."

9-1-1 Season 8, Episode 10, premieres on ABC later tonight, Thursday, March 13 on ABC at 8 P.M. E.T. Check out the chilling clip above.