When Tommy (Lou Ferrigno Jr) returns to Buck's (Oliver Stark) life after the breakup, he exposes something that might have been going on for years. In 9-1-1 Season 8, Episode 11, "Holy Mother of God," Tommy revealed that he thought Buck had feelings for his best friend Eddie (Ryan Guzman). Buck was quick to protest, pointing out that Eddie is straight. Tommy's reaction betrayed his thoughts that Eddie was not straight. That was one way to read it because he could have also been shrugging Buck off because even if Eddie is straight, that has never stopped anyone. TV Line sought clarification from showrunner Tim Minear, who admitted that both interpretations held some weight. “That’s possible [that Tommy doesn't think Eddie's straight]," he said. However, he added:

“You can also interpret Tommy’s reaction there as being, ‘Yeah, OK, fine, he’s straight. That’s not what I’m saying.’ You could take it that way.”

So, What Happens to Buddie Now?

Image via ABC

The conversation surrounding Buck's feelings — or lack thereof — for Eddie is just the beginning. Buck has a lot to work through in his life, which is true for Eddie, too. The sticking point was that Buck might truly never have considered himself as someone with feelings for his best friend. How the future looks is anyone's guess, even for Minear. "You can either believe Buck or you don’t have to. It’s up to you," he said to TV Insider. The showrunner also told The Wrap that what serves the characters at the moment is what he will explore. He said that the Buck and Eddie story might not be over even with Buck's denial (or admission) of his feelings for Eddie but no one should expect them to kiss and get hitched. He spoke about what that story looks like, saying,

"I mean, look, here’s the thing I’ll say. Do I end up touching a third rail? Maybe. But at the end of the day, I have to be honest with where the characters are at this moment in time, and write the things that I think they would be saying and what would be happening. It does not mean I’m making promises or anything like that. The story is alive and it continues."

Tune in to ABC on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET to watch new episodes of 9-1-1 Season 8 and see how everything plays out. Catch up with past episodes on Hulu in the US, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.