The reappearance of relatives for most of 9-1-1 characters is never a good sign. This stands true for Bobby Nash (Peter Krause) when his mother makes a campy and grand entrance in 9-1-1 Season 8, Episode 11, "Holy Mother of God." Much about Ann's current life is unknown, but a new sneak peek of the March 20 episode reveals that she's an evangelist of a special kind. Churches and preachers have been criticised for leading their followers astray by pretending to heal diseases. Bobby's mother is one of those preachers whose sharp tongue can convince an invalid that they'll walk shortly, only if they give an offering and believe.

The video below previews the chaotic arc from next week's episode in which the faithful from the church Bobby's mother preaches start seeing the opposite of what they'd been led to believe. "That is the power of God," she says as she helps an elderly woman in a wheelchair stand up and walk. However, the opposite effect takes over some congregants of the church as they start dropping to the floor. "The faithful are dropping like flies," a 9-1-1 caller tells the operator. The 118 responds to the mass event and the team members are in for the surprise of a lifetime when they're introduced to Mrs. Nash. "She is a fraud and a con artist. It's embarrassing!" Bobby tells Athena (Angela Bassett) when she confronts him for lying about his mother's death. Bobby watches Ann deliver one of her powerful sermons, but she passes out. Is she pretending? Bobby jumps in to try and save her, but what's causing all this falling?

'9-1-1' Season 8 Will Dive Into Bobby's Past

The show has touched on Bobby's family history in the past, especially regarding his mother, father, and brother. 9-1-1 showrunner Tim Minear revealed that viewers will meet his mother and brother in the upcoming episode. "In Episode 11, you will meet his mother. Lesley Ann Warren plays her, so I’m very excited. And you’ll meet his older brother, Charlie, so both characters that you met in a flashback to the 80s last season. You’ll find out what they’re up to," he told Decider. "Holy Mother of God" is directed by series star Aisha Hinds and Minear called it "fantastic." Tune in to ABC on Thursday, March 20 to watch the episode live at 8 p.m. ET.

You can also catch up with past episodes on Hulu in the US.