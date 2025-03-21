Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 9-1-1 Season 8, Episode 11.After the heaviness of Maddie's (Jennifer Love Hewitt) storyline in the past two episodes of 9-1-1, it is a relief that this week's episode picks up a few weeks after Amber Braeburn (Abigail Spencer) almost killed her. Maddie is a little further along in her pregnancy now, and her throat injury has since scarred over. Additionally, the construction is really coming along on Bobby (Peter Krause) and Athena's (Angela Bassett) new house, and Eddie (Ryan Guzman) is now officially back in Texas.

Although it's sad to have an episode without Eddie, his absence hangs over the whole installment. Ravi (Anirudh Pisharody) is back with the 118, but Bobby can't stop mistakenly calling the poor guy "Eddie." Meanwhile, Buck (Oliver Stark) feels the loss of Eddie very strongly, especially now that he's living in his house. Buck's way of dealing with this is spending his nights at Maddie and Chimney's (Kenneth Choi) house, but hey, at least he comes bearing baked goods. And, as Maddie points out, she still feels unsafe after what happened with Amber, so it's comforting for her to have both Buck and Chimney there. Meanwhile, both of the emergencies that the 118 tend to this week tie back to Bobby's family, as he runs into his mother, Ann (Lesley Ann Warren), and brother, Charlie (Sean O'Bryan), for the first time in decades.

Bobby Reunites With His Mother and Brother in '9-1-1' Season 8, Episode 11