As Buck (Oliver Stark) sits with the new information about his potential feelings for Eddie (Ryan Guzman), 9-1-1 focuses on other characters in Season Episode 12, "Disconnected." Following her harrowing ordeal in captivity, Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) seems to have healed physically, but emotionally, she's far from it, according to the logline for the March 27 episode. Meanwhile, the show visits Eddie in Texas and fills in the gaps about what has been going on in his life since he left Los Angeles. ABC released a sneak peek of the episode, previewing Maddie's struggle after returning to work.

"Maddie’s return to work proves to be more triggering than expected, as she may have returned too soon. As Eddie struggles to adapt to his new surroundings, Christopher discovers him in an unfamiliar situation."

Maddie Returns to Work in '9-1-1' Season 8, Episode 12

Maddie reveals to Chim (Kenneth Choi) that she's been having night terrors about work and wants to go back in the video above. "You're having night terrors about work so you want to go back to work?" Chim asks, puzzled by the logic. Maybe she's trying to confront her fears instead of giving in to them, the only upside to the kidnapping. However, they get the best of her when she returns to her desk and takes a call from a boy whose dad has passed out from smoke inhalation. Maddie directs the 118 to the scene, but in the middle of the emergency, she starts choking. She can neither breathe nor talk, similar to when her throat was slit. Bobby (Peter Krause) and the boy try to reach her without success. Did she misstep returning to work this soon?

The video avoids revealing what is happening with Eddie in El Paso. However, showrunner Tim Minear previewed to The Wrap what Eddie's story looks like. "You are going to see Eddie in El Paso. Eddie’s story is really about trying to reconnect with his kid and do the right thing. And I think he may be leaning too far in one direction, but Eddie will eventually find his balance and restore gravity to his world with his kid. You can look forward to seeing that in upcoming episodes," he said.

Tune in to ABC on Thursday, March 27, to watch "Disconnected" and see how Eddie and Maddie's stories unfold. Stream past episodes on Hulu in the US and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.