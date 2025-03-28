Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 9-1-1 Season 8, Episode 12.If there was any doubt after last week's Eddie-less episode that we would see him again soon, this week's 9-1-1 episode, "Disconnected," quickly squashes that while giving a glimpse into his new life in Texas. Eddie (Ryan Guzman) is only there to be with Christopher (Gavin McHugh), so it's not like his hopes were high about what life would be like there. Still, things are tougher than expected, with a leaky roof, the struggle to find a job, and Chris still living with his grandparents.

Back in LA, Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) is still dealing with the trauma of being abducted and having her throat slit by Amber Braeburn (Abigail Spencer) two episodes and five weeks earlier. This episode opens with what starts out as a dream where she comes back to work, that quickly turns into a nightmare where Maddie once again has to relive what Amber did to her. It turns out that Maddie has been having these nightmares for some time, but goes into the episode determined to return to dispatch.

In '9-1-1' Season 8, Episode 12, Maddie Loses Her Voice

Image via ABC

The next morning, Maddie wakes up early, set on going back to work. Chimney (Kenneth Choi) is concerned about Maddie returning this early, so Maddie opens up to him about her night terrors. She tells him that she feels like Amber still has control over her and is keeping her from helping other people, and Chimney supports her choice. Maddie then goes in for her first day back at work in five weeks, and it starts off well. Maddie gets to see Sue (Debra Christofferson) and Josh (Bryan Safi) again, and she is happy to be back, especially after reassurance from Josh. She soon gets a call from a child named Chance, who is in an apartment that is on fire alongside his unconscious father. Maddie tries to help him, but she loses the ability to speak in the middle of the call. Josh takes over the call and talks to Chance while the 118 comes in and saves him and his father, but Maddie is understandably terrified after what happened.

Maddie and Chimney go to the doctor, where they learn that there is no physical reason why she cannot speak. Her vocal cords and nerves are normal, as is her blood panel. The doctor tells them that Maddie is suffering from psychogenic aphonia. After what Amber did to her, Maddie is unable to speak, due to the trauma of what happened. "She took my voice," Maddie says in a heartbreaking scene. Later, the 118 tends to a call where a man named Ozzy has crashed his car and is now hanging out of a multifloor garage.

When Ozzy can't get out of his car, Buck wants to climb in (of course he does). Instead, Chimney uses Ozzy's self-admitted weakness of "weaseling out" of things (including the court hearing that he was supposed to attend that day) to help him weasel out of the car. Ozzie then checks in with Athena (Angela Bassett) and gets taken away in handcuffs. Meanwhile, Chimney returns from the call newly-motivated to help Maddie fight her loss of her voice, and they try voice exercises together. It's no use, though, and Maddie feels defeated by Amber.

In '9-1-1' Season 8, Episode 12, Eddie Tries To Make It Work in Texas