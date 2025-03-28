9-1-1 is back on a bus, but this time, it's nothing close to what happened in Season 5, Episode 11, "Outside Looking In." In the episode airing on Thursday, April 3, the bus is stationary for the most part. Ironically, another ABC show just did an episode about a bus. In The Rookie Season 7, Episode 11, "Speed," the show paid homage to the 1994 crime thriller Speed. But for 9-1-1, it's a tense hostage situation that becomes worse when what was supposed to be a simple medical intervention trip turns into a hostage situation. "After the 118 responds to several calls from the same person, Hen (Aisha Hinds) steps in to offer them advice. Meanwhile, Eddie (Ryan Guzman) confronts his parents and takes a big step in his relationship with his son," reads the official logline for 9-1-1 Season 8, Episode 13, "Invisible." ABC released a sneak peek, which previews Hen's situation on the bus and how she got there.

The hostage situation begins as a hijack as the police follow a bus, as shown in the video below. Everything gets progressively worse when the bus comes to a halt and someone has been stabbed. Going into full panic mode, the hijacker decided no one was to leave the bus, even the man he had stabbed. Meanwhile, SWAT is on the scene, and they would love to wrap up this situation as quickly as possible. Hen decides to talk to the hijacker and see if they can come to an understanding and end this without anyone dying. However, she disregards Chim's (Kenneth Choi) advice to avoid getting on the bus. Despite her best efforts, the hijacker remains adamant that no one is to leave. One can almost hear the disappointment in Athena's (Angela Bassett) voice when she says that Hen has become another hostage. Did she put herself at risk for no reward?

Eddie's Story in Texas Continues in '9-1-1' Season 8

9-1-1 followed Eddie in Texas in Episode 12, "Disconnected," and that was not a one-time event. "Invisible" continues exploring his mission to regain his son's trust while confronting some parts of himself that he thought he'd left behind. "I will say that Eddie will have so much growth in these next couple of episodes, but then he’s also going to be tested and have something bring him back to the old-school Eddie," Guzman told TV Fanatic. He added:

And we will see if he has learned anything over the last seven years and if he is applying it, or if he’s gonna go back and stay reserved and go back to how we first met him.

Will Hen manage to get through to the hijacker before more damage is done? Has Eddie learned anything all these years? Tune in to ABC next Thursday to watch "Invisible" and find out.