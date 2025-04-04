Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 9-1-1 Season 8, Episode 13.I was wondering if we were going to get a movie homage in this week's episode of 9-1-1 after seeing Hen (Aisha Hinds) start the episode with a classic '80s movie montage of her trying on different outfits. And we do, but unfortunately, that movie is Sixteen Candles, which I didn't like when I saw it. See, as it turns out, in 9-1-1 Season 8, Episode 13, "Invisible," pretty much everybody has forgotten Hen's birthday. This is not in the "fun" tropey way that I dislike anyways, either, where everyone pretends to have forgotten in order to make the eventual surprise party that much sweeter. They have actually forgotten – even her literal wife, Karen (Tracie Thoms), platonic soulmate, Chimney (Kenneth Choi), and her mother, Toni (Marsha Warfield), who birthed her!

Do I buy it? Absolutely not. Do I like it? Even less than that. Nevertheless, some people do remember. Athena (Angela Bassett) had it in her calendar, which Bobby (Peter Krause) just conveniently happened not to look at, and somehow, the topic didn't come up between them at all that morning. Eddie (Ryan Guzman), whose story line this week saved an otherwise disappointing episode, also remembered, but only because he and Hen are Facebook friends ("How old are you?" Buck says when he tells him this during one of their phone calls). This is ultimately just a plot device for a storyline that becomes much more interesting later on in the episode. Still, I would have preferred if 9-1-1 had just done something else instead that wasn't so out of character for so many.

In '9-1-1' Season 8, Episode 13, Nearly Everybody Forgets Hen's Birthday

Image via ABC

The episode opens like a typical 9-1-1 episode, focusing on the subject of a call. The person in question, Archie, ends up being involved in all three calls in this episode. Archie is having a very bad day when he gets fired from his job, and then trapped inside a bed while doing chores (to the tune of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's "On Your Bike" by Heinz Kiessling, which I appreciated quite a bit). To make matters worse, Archie's fiancée and his cousin are having an affair, and they hook up on that very bed, with him underneath. Archie's not the only one having a bad day this episode, and he at least gets saved by the 118. On what looks to be the following day, Hen wakes up to realize that everyone has forgotten her birthday.

It's just salt in the wound when Hen shows up at the 118, where they're celebrating HEN Day: High Efficiency Nozzles that have just arrived for their hoses. Archie's streak of bad luck continues, and he winds up trapped in the wheel of a truck. When the 118 comes to save him, Hen just can't help but let the personal blend into the professional. It's understandable, considering the day that she's having, but it still feels out of character for her. When Archie tells Hen how all of this is a result of him being invisible to the people around him, she gives an intense speech that is meant more for herself than for him, where she tells him to stop making himself disappear and to finally take up space. This is when Hen says that it's her birthday, and the others realize that they forgot. Naturally, considering the promo for this episode and how these things usually go in 9-1-1, this speech was received about as well as you would expect.

Eddie's Parents Are More Infuriating Than Ever This Week

Image via ABC

Back in El Paso, Eddie is trying to cook the perfect meal for Christopher (Gavin McHugh) in an attempt to butter him up so that he can ask him to move in with him. In a scene I loved, Eddie and Buck (Oliver Stark) cook together over Facetime. It's great to see that the distance hasn't come between them at all, and it also gives us further evidence of the fact that 9-1-1 is indeed continuing to build up to Buddie. Since Buck was confronted with his feelings for Eddie two episodes ago, each of the episodes has shown them talking constantly, giving each other advice, and not really acting any differently than they would if they were in a long-distance relationship.

Of course, the dinner doesn't go as planned: Helena (Paula Marshall) brings takeout even though Eddie is cooking, and Eddie's surprise tickets for Chris for the weekend are pointless because Ramón (George DelHoyo) is taking Chris to a chess tournament (which Eddie's parents conveniently neglected to tell him about). Rounding out the dinner are passive-aggressive slights about Eddie's new job and Eddie being pushed out of going to the tournament. Eddie runs into Helena the next day while doing a grocery delivery, and it's more of the same, leaving Eddie feeling frustrated and dejected. It hurts my soul to see Eddie so down again, but after some advice from Buck during another one of their phone calls, Eddie decides to drive to the tournament and watch Chris play chess.

Eddie Finally Fights for Chris at the Chess Tournament