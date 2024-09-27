The long-anticipated Season 8 of 9-1-1 premiered last night and by the end of the premiere episode, titled 'Buzzkill,' the deadly beenado is in full swing. So far, our favorite first responders are doing quite a good job handling the disaster with only one casualty, but with the 15 million killer bees (or according to Captain Gerard's calculation, 14.8 million) still running wild in LA, those buzzy 911 calls are far from over. Episode two will see things get even more fatal as the giant swarm will trigger an even bigger disaster by causing an air collision involving two planes. Showrunner Tim Minear has revealed what inspired that direction as well as what's to come for Athena (Angela Bassett), who is onboard one of the flights.

Season 8 continues several plot threads from the previous season, but amid all that is going on, Athena's story seems the most interesting. Athena is brought to confront her past when she's informed that she's to transport an inmate, Dennis, the same one who murdered her fiancé, Emmett back in Season 3. To Minear, having a swarm of wild bees buzzing through the city wasn't a big enough disaster, so, to amp things up, he thought to include a situation involving Athena on a plane and, of course, the bees. Season 8 continues with the tradition of opening emergencies being inspired by disaster movies Minea has seen, but this time the inspiration comes from not one but two disaster movies from the 70s. 1978's The Swarm inspired the bee invasion, while the impending air mishap is a homage to another 70s movie, Airport '75.

Marrying his idea with the plot for Airport '75 Minea told EW: "I mean, 1975, Karen Black is a flight attendant having to land a jet after a collision with a light aircraft. And I knew I wanted Athena on that plane. So the question really is, how do you tell both those [Swarm and Airport] stories, and have one story literally smash into the other story?" A quick brainstorm in the writer's room birthed the solution, as Minea further shared;

"We had talked in the writers' room about, maybe she's transporting a prisoner, or a witness, or something. And then somebody, I think it may have been Kristen Reidel, brought up Dennis, who Athena had a history with. And then it became very clear that there was a very interesting story to be told here, beyond the disaster movie that we were making. She's taking him to possible freedom. That's a huge conflict for her — and that just felt like a story worth telling."

Athena Will Supervise An Emergency Landing In '9-1-1' Season 8, Episode 2

Rather than a flight attendant tasked with handling a pilot-less plane as in Airport '75, this time, a police officer, Athena, will assume that role. In comparison, all aboard are in safer hands in 9-1-1's case, as Athena comes equipped with relevant experience. The noble cop has time and again shown tremendous courage in deadly situations she's faced through the years and this time will be no different. Teasing further how this midair disaster will play out, Minear added;

"Well, there are injuries to be taken care of on the plane. And there is a plane currently without a pilot, by the time we land into episode two. And it's just a thrill ride of 'How is Athena Grant going to keep everybody on this plane, and on the ground, and herself, safe? And how is she going to get home to the man that she loves? And from the ground, what can [Peter Krause's] Bobby do to make sure that happens?'"

9-1-1 Season 8 airs Thursday nights on ABC with episodes available to stream on Hulu a day later.

WATCH ON HULU