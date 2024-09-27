9-1-1 Season 8 three-part emergency kicked off in the season premiere as millions of killer bees escaped and now roam free in the greater Los Angeles area. The season premiere tackled various bee-related emergencies, from a mom and her daughter who are allergic to bees to a party where they show up without an invitation. That was just the beginning, since more bees escaped in a bee-nado, and it was revealed that they had aimed higher. They headed straight for the stratosphere and, as bad luck would have it, found the plane Athena (Angela Bassett) was on board. The promo for the upcoming episode teases the second part of the emergency as the flight crew becomes incapacitated, and Athena must land the plane safely.

"Air traffic control! Mayday! Mayday!" Athena sends an SOS message when the promo begins. The atmosphere is chaotic as the plane loses height, and the passengers are terrified to death. When it rains, it pours. "We have a hole in the plane," Athena communicates, revealing another layer to the problem. Not only is the plane plunging towards the ground at breakneck speed, but the conditions inside are not conducive, with cabin pressure almost non-existent. Luck has not run out for the passengers since they have Athena there, and she has a direct line to the emergency services.

'9-1-1' Pays Homage to Another Disaster Movie in Season 8

Athena has to rely on the people on the ground for instructions. However, they can only be of so much help. She is present in the emergency and must make a decision. "I'm gonna land the plane," Athena says. On the ground, the pressure is high. Bobby (Peter Krause) drops everything when he learns that Athena is on the plane. "She's flying it!" Buck tells him. "Of course she is," Bobby responds, sounding concerned and impressed in equal measures. "Hold on!" shouts Athena to the rest of the passengers as she takes control of the plane. Everyone waits with bated breath to see if she'll succeed.

Unsurprisingly, another disaster movie, Airport '75, also inspired this emergency. Showrunner Tim Minear talked to Entertainment Weekly about the emergency and what the situation looks like for Athena, who is in the middle of it all, saying,

"There are injuries to be taken care of on the plane . . . There is a plane currently without a pilot, by the time we land into episode two. And it's just a thrill ride of 'How is Athena Grant going to keep everybody on this plane, and on the ground, and herself, safe? And how is she going to get home to the man that she loves? And from the ground, what can Bobby do to make sure that happens?'"

Will Athena be able to pull a Karen Black from the 1975 movie and land the plane? Find out next Thursday when the episodes air on ABC. Catch up on Hulu.

WATCH ON HULU