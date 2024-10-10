Landing a commercial airplane is a delicate task that demands certain conditions be met. On a normal day, all the systems should be working, a proper crew in place, and a runway ready, among other things. But for Athena, the conditions are less than ideal in 9-1-1 Season 8, Episode 3 "Final Approach." After keeping the plane together as much as she can in Episode 2, the real test arrives for Athena when the only way to prevent more loss of life is to land the airplane. It is just Athena, a phone, and a child for a co-pilot.

A new sneak peek courtesy of Entertainment Weekly takes us in the middle of Athena's attempt to land the plane, but there is one major problem -- the plane's controls have failed, and they can't land it in a proper airport. Bobby takes matters into his own hands and decides to create a runway for Athena in the middle of a busy freeway.

Bobby and Athena Plan How to Land a Plane

"Bobby!" Athena shouts when the video begins. "Athena! Thank God, are you doing okay?" Bobby responds, sounding concerned for his wife. "I've had better days," Athena responds. Isn't that the truth? "Do I hear sirens?" Athena says, revealing that the plane is now in Los Angeles' skies. Her copilot keeps tabs on the aircraft as he asks a wandering passenger to sit down. "I'm headed to LAX. There's one problem. The 110 is kinda backed up so I might have to meet you at the luggage carousel," Bobby informs Athena of the situation on the ground.

"We're gonna miss LAX . . . We've lost our ability to turn," Athena informs Bobby of the situation in the sky. The plan was for Athena and the child copilot to aim the plane for a runway at LAX, but now they're just flying with no direction or destination. "What do you need from me?" Bobby asks, unsure of how much help he can be. "You got a runway in your back pocket?" Athena asks half-jokingly, but the question stimulates Bobby to think. "How much [runway] do you need?" Bobby asks as his firefighter mind comes up with a solution after learning that the plane is headed straight for the 110. Bobby promises more than the one mile the copilot estimated they need to land safely.

The episode's promo teased Bobby's success as he stands on the engine with a clear freeway behind him. With six minutes until the plane runs out of fuel, it is a race against time to clear the road before the plane crashes resulting in more casualties. Then, the real test of whether the plane will land safely begins.

Catch the conclusion of 9-1-1 Season 8's three-episode emergency tonight, Thursday, October 10, at 8 pm on ABC. Catch up on Hulu.

WATCH ON HULU