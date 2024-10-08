Beenado has been an adventure, as one accident gave birth to several in 9-1-1 Season 8. The swarm takes the back seat as Athena finds herself in a plane without a pilot and must ensure it doesn't crash. In 9-1-1 Season 8, Episode 2, "When the Boeing Gets Tough..." Athena tries to keep people from dying from the various emergencies on board while attempting to keep the plane in the air. The only solution to this issue is to land it safely, per the official logline below. The 9-1-1 Season 8, Episode 3 promo finds the plane making a "Final Approach" as Athena attempts to land it safely. Meanwhile, Bobby and the 118 are with her as they guide and ensure she has everything she needs to land it.

"Athena’s only chance of surviving and saving everyone on the flight is to attempt to land the plane before it crashes and call on the 118 for help."

'9-1-1' Season 8's Major Emergency Concludes.

"We're making an emergency landing," Athena says when the episode's promo video begins. It is the only course of action since they risk worsening a terrible situation every minute they spend in the skies. Some people are barely hanging on while the plane is coming apart. Hazards are numerous, from the risk of being sucked out of the giant hole in the aircraft to the exposed wiring that could shock anyone at any time.

"What do you need from me?" Bobby asks Athena as he uses the fire truck from the Hotshots set to head to LAX with Buck and Brad from the show. "You got a runway in your back pocket?" Athena asks half-jokingly because she needs to land this plane, and the sooner, the better. The 118 jumps into action as they create a runway for Athena. They decide to shut the freeway down, clear it of all traffic and have Athena land there.

The promo teases intense scenes as Athena tries to land safely and get everyone out in time. It is a huge task where every second counts. Rough landings, electric sparks, fire sirens, explosions, and screaming passengers are the hallmarks of this undertaking. "I love you," Athena tells Bobby as she prepares for the worst, but Bobby is not ready to let her go yet. "Tell me in person," he says as he stands on the firetruck, looking like he just stepped out of a blockbuster action film.

