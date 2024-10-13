With Season 8's three-episode opening emergency in the rearview following the explosive conclusion in 9-1-1 Season 8, Episode 3, "Final Approach," the show pivots to regular episodic emergencies and character arcs. Per the official logline below for 9-1-1 Season 8, Episode 4, "No Place Like Home," the show revisits a defining arc from Season 7 that found Hen and Karen engaged in a fierce feud with Councilwoman Ortiz. The episode also deals with some bizarre emergencies teased by the promo.

"When it finally looks like Hen and Karen may get their foster license back, they are hit with another obstacle. Meanwhile, the 118 races to the aid of a Cheerleader involved in an infield collision."

'9-1-1's Unbee-lievable Emergencies are Back!

The promo video above begins a short while before an emergency occurs on a high school football field. Football players and cheerleaders are practicing their moves when one cheerleader and several football players collide. The cheerleader is propelled onto a metal bench. First responders are on the scene in a matter of minutes, and when they try to stabilize him, they see something most people will never see in their lifetimes. "His body is backwards!" someone exclaims. Indeed, his upper and lower body are not facing the direction one would expect. It's twisted!

Another person calls 911 in a different emergency, "I was attacked! It is in the other room. " Maddie is confused because when people claim they are attacked, it's usually by another person —except if it's bees. Athena is found with a suspect at the back of her shop in another scene. "You managed to get a 400-pound tiger into a studio apartment?" she asks him. I guess that's what had been attacking the caller. Buck and Hen carefully enter the apartment and come face to face with the roaring beast.

These emergencies promise to be some of the wildest 9-1-1 has tackled in a while. They seem to be in the same class with a newborn stuck inside an apartment's plumbing or lovers stuck together. The tiger is not the last of Hen's concerns since Councilwoman Ortiz is out for blood. Aisha Hinds teased that this arc will affect Hen in Season 8 as her sense of stability "is turned on its head." "This season, she's trying to get her ten toes back on the ground," she added.

How will Hen and Buck tame the tiger? Will Hen be able to tame Councilwoman Ortiz and bring Mara back home? Find out when the episode airs on ABC on Thursday, October 17. Catch up with past episodes on Hulu.

