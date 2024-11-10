Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for 9-1-1 Season 8 Episode 6.

Eddie Diaz (Ryan Guzman) was first introduced in the Season 2 premiere of 9-1-1 to the tune of Salt-N-Pepa's "Whatta Man," as Evan "Buck" Buckley (Oliver Stark) angrily watched him from afar. Buck and Eddie quickly became best friends, but since then, there has always been a certain undertone to their relationship. When a mall elf mistakenly told Buck that he and Eddie had an adorable son in Season 2, Buck didn't correct her. Additionally, every time that one of them has a near-death experience, the other one just crumbles. None of their romantic relationships have ever been able to hold a candle to their bond, which remains true as of this week's episode.

Season 8, Episode 6, "Confessions," sees the dissolution of Buck's relationship with Tommy Kinard (Lou Ferrigno Jr.)... the day after they celebrate their six-month anniversary. Buck is initially dismayed to learn that he and Tommy share an ex (Connie Britton's Abby Clark), but he quickly bounces back from this after an encouraging and Glee-focused speech from Josh Russo (Bryan Safi). However, Buck and Tommy break up later that night, in what seems to be the first major step on 9-1-1's pathway to "Buddie."

How Does Tommy and Buck's Breakup on '9-1-1' Connect to Eddie?

After processing Tommy's past with Abby, Buck decides to take a bold step in his relationship. He tells Tommy about how much Abby changed him, and says that Abby was the most transformative romantic relationship of his life, until Tommy. This is also the moment when Buck jumps the gun and asks Tommy to move in with him. Tommy then tells Buck that he's Buck's first (in terms of having a relationship with another man), but that he won't be Buck's last. Tommy claims to have strong feelings for Buck, but says that Buck will break his heart if they move in together. As Tommy dumps Buck, the entire conversation seems to be dancing around the topic of Eddie (who does some dancing of his own later in the episode).

When Tommy gives Buck tickets for their anniversary the night before, he makes a lighthearted comment about Buck taking Eddie instead, but Buck seems to actually consider it for a moment. Eddie's presence has hung over their entire relationship. Buck's interest in Tommy only started after Eddie and Tommy instantly became best friends, to the point where it initially looked like Buck was deeply jealous of Eddie spending so much time with someone else. That dynamic led to Buck coming out as bisexual and was a big part of his personal journey. Now that his relationship with Tommy is over, though, Buck might finally be ready to address what's still unspoken between him and Eddie.

'9-1-1's Latest Episode Prepare Eddie for a Potential Relationship With Buck

Season 8 has been a really difficult one for Eddie, ever since his son, Christopher (Gavin McHugh), left for Texas in the Season 7 finale. Eddie has also had a mustache for the whole season, which seemed random. In "Confessions," though, the meaning of Eddie's mustache is explained, and it's absolutely heartbreaking. Eddie goes to confession with Father Brian (Gavin Stenhouse), a priest who has previously appeared on the show as a help to Bobby (Peter Krause). Confession doesn't help, but Eddie ends up running into the priest while buying water (originally juice, which Eddie swapped out at the last minute as a punishment to himself).

Eddie and Father Brian get talking, and Eddie reveals that he has been wrapped up in a spiral of guilt and self-punishment since Christopher left. The mustache is Eddie's way of hiding from himself in the mirror, because a beard is too much of a fire hazard in his line of work. Father Brian encourages Eddie to stop punishing himself and do something that brings him joy. Later in the episode, at home, Eddie shaves off his mustache and then does the dance from Risky Business. Every scene of Eddie alone in his house this season has been devastating, until now, when he embraces joy for a moment — which seems to set up his arc for the rest of Season 8.

Eddie's storyline in this episode seems to parallel Buck's. While Buck experiences a loss of a relationship, Eddie regains an important relationship with himself. Eddie calls himself straight in the scene with Father Brian, but it is the first time that 9-1-1 has put a label on his sexuality, and it seems to be there for the sole purpose of later disproving this. Buck's arc in this episode seems to be setting the stage for "his last," as Tommy puts it, while Eddie's arc seems to be about letting go of his guilt and prioritizing his own happiness from time to time. As a happy Eddie and a sad Buck quietly drink beer together in the episode's final moments, it could very well be signaling the beginning of something new for both of them.

