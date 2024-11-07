The title for 9-1-1 Season 8, Episode 6, is shrouded in mystery. "Confessions" is the name and that alone teases some juicy revelations, something showrunner Tim Minear cosigns in a conversation with Entertainment Weekly. Several relationships have been developing (or not developing) throughout the season, and this episode will crack them open. "In the cases and in the personal stories, there are a lot of confessions being made," Minear told the publication. A sneak peek of the episode found Eddie in a literal confession box, coming clean about his behavior that led him to lose his son. Confessions will come from every corner, even during the cases teased by the episode's official logline below.

"When a toddler falls down a pipe and becomes trapped, the 118 must rely on more than their skills to rescue him. Meanwhile, old wounds are opened when members of the 118 race to the aid of a man dealing with a divorce."

Tommy Confesses to Buck, Maddie to Chim, and Eddie to a Priest in '9-1-1' Season 8, Episode 6

9-1-1's latest and hottest couple has some confessions to make. Minear teased that Tommy will make an unplanned confession to his boyfriend and even he will be unaware. "Tommy doesn't even know he's really making a confession until the end of the episode when everything becomes clear. And then he confesses something about himself and their relationship. It's all confessions!" the showrunner teased. Has Tommy fallen in love, and he doesn't know it yet?

Even "Maddie has a little confession to make as well," said Minear. Maddie's confession is tied to Mara's time with the family and how it affected Jee. Are they ready for another child? Meanwhile, the 118 responds to a case with a couple where the husband "Not only does he make a confession, he spills his guts," said Minear. Prepare yourself to see literally spilled guts because Minear knows how to make jokes that have a life of their own.

These confessions, teased by the showrunner, will profoundly affect the characters' lives. After his confession, Eddie is expected to gain some clarity and shave off that mustache that has become a character. What Tommy and Maddie's confessions to their respective partners accomplish is a mystery.

Tune in to "Confessions" tonight, Thursday, November 7, at 8 PM ET, to hear what they say. Catch up with past episodes on Hulu.

8 10 9-1-1 Release Date January 3, 2018 Cast Angela Bassett , Boon Pin Koh , Deedee Magno , Diane Mizota , Kenneth Choi , Mark D. Espinoza , Pat Asanti , Peter Krause , Albert Malafronte , Dana Powell , Heather McPhaul , Livia Treviño , Zarah Mahler , Aidan Bristow , Andrew Lee , Andy Hoff , Cynthia Rose Hall , Demetrius Butler , Nikea Gamby-Turner , Jeff Pierre , Michael Andrew Baker , Rachel Breitag , Skye P. Marshall , August Maturo , Ty Parker Seasons 6 Network ABC , FOX Showrunner Tim Minear Expand

