It's another case for the team at 9-1-1 to use more than just their skills to save a child. In other news, they really need to ban pipes because we've got another kid stuck in one in Season 8 Episode 6, entitled "Confessions". The 118 are left scratching their heads about what they can do when a toddler ends up trapped in an exposed pipe, and the latest images of the episode tease the rise of an unlikely hero when something out of the ordinary needs to happen in order to rescue the kiddo. The official logline is as follows:

"When a toddler falls down a pipe and becomes trapped, the 118 must rely on more than their skills to rescue him. Meanwhile, old wounds are opened when members of the 118 race to the aid of a man dealing with a divorce."

What Can We Expect from Episode 6 of Season 8?