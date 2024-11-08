While almost the entire country has been focused on Buck and Eddie following the “Confessions” episode of 9-1-1 Season 8, it’s worth remembering that other characters also had quite the confessions. Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) was one of those characters as she made a big reveal to her husband Chimney (Kenneth Choi) about being pregnant with their second child. Breaking down that scene, showrunner and EP Tim Minear spoke with Entertainment Weekly about how he settled on Maddie getting pregnant again this season.

During the break between 9-1-1 Seasons 7 and 8, there were lots of stuff that weren’t seen, which Minear thought about. He considered what life was like for the couple having Hen (Aisha Hinds) and Karen's (Tracie Thoms) foster daughter, Mara (Askyler Bell), in their home, which may have led fans to think “there might be some friction between Hen and Chimney because he's got their daughter in his home.” However, that was not the case, as it ultimately prompted the pregnancy storyline with Maddie beginning to think about “maybe having another kid.”

Although the pregnancy is the best thing to happen to the growing family now, Chimney has mixed feelings, especially given how Maddie suffered major postpartum depression following the birth of their first child. This triggered her to disappear from him and the newborn for six months. In the heartfelt final scene of 9-1-1 Season 8, Episode 6, Chimney expresses his fears, laying some ground rules, and Maddie replies with hers. Apparently, Hewitt came up with the rules for Maddie, according to Minear, who disclosed:

“Jennifer Love Hewitt called me, and she's like, "I think Maddie should have a rule too." I'm like, "Well, tell me. What do you think that is?" She's like, "I just think that he can't treat me like I did a bad thing or that I'm broken." That part, her addendum to those rules, that's straight from Jennifer Love Hewitt. That was her note. Great note, perfect note, and actually I think helps the story going forward.”

Maddie & Chimney Deserve The Pregnancy Reward

Image via ABC

Meanwhile, with Maddie already pregnant, fans won’t get to see the married pair try for a second child, which Minear believes is a repetition of storylines that have been done before. He explains:

“Now, granted, when she was first pregnant with Jee-Yun, there was also a little bit of a "I'm going to run in the bathroom and do the home pregnancy test." But I just wanted to approach it in a different way. I felt like they deserved a reward, but you can't ignore what she went through the last time. There's definitely some fear on Chimney's part after all we went through the last time. It's a very scary thing. I think for Maddie, she was really taking his temperature before she sprung the news on him.”

9-1-1 Season 8 airs on Thursdays on ABC. Catch up on Hulu before the new episode airs.

