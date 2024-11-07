Confessions are as Catholic as sacraments and the pope. Eddie was raised Catholic, and this has greatly influenced his life and decisions to a huge degree. With Christopher living in Texas with his grandparents, Eddie is lost in 9-1-1 Season 8. To find his center, he must confront the actions that lead to his current situation. In 9-1-1 Season 8, Episode 6, "Confessions," Eddie returns to his past and gives confession a chance. The logline for the November 7 episode below teases several rescues, but a sneak peek of the episode courtesy of Decider previews Eddie's decision that will undoubtedly affect how he approaches the next stage of his life.

When a toddler falls down a pipe and becomes trapped, the 118 must rely on more than their skills to rescue him. Meanwhile, old wounds are opened when members of the 118 race to the aid of a man dealing with a divorce.

Eddie Reflects on His Past Actions In '9-1-1' Season 8, Episode 6.

"I'm not even sure where to start," Eddie says in the video above, which finds him already in the confessional box. The priest, who has heard confessions from Bobby before, assesses that the situation is dire if it pulls Eddie back to Catholic rituals. Eddie opens up about his decisions that hurt Christopher, leading to the radical Chris' choice in Season 7. "I put my desire before his needs," Eddie confesses. As the conversation progresses, the priest is shocked by some of the things he's hearing despite saying nothing shocks him anymore.

"I traumatized my son, father. . . He came home and found me with his dead mother," Eddie says, and the look on the priest's face speaks a lot. One can almost see him drawing a mental picture of what he's just heard. Eddie quickly clarifies, revealing that he's talking about the doppelganger situation from Season 7, where Eddie starts going out with a woman who looks exactly like Eddie's late wife, Shannon (Devin Kelley).

This sneak peek reveals that Eddie is struggling emotionally with the lies he's told in the past to those who care about him. Showrunner Tim Minear said Eddie's mustache is a manifestation of what is going on inside him, and if what he just confessed is how he sees his role in that situation, it's a lot to carry. Whether a confession will make him feel better remains to be seen, but it's a positive step towards healing.

Watch "Confessions" on ABC tonight, November 7, to see how this story plays out. Past episodes are available to stream on Hulu.

