At this rate, 9-1-1 should petition the government to ban pipes. The show has dealt with a few emergencies of children ranging from newborns to toddlers getting stuck inside pipes, and 9-1-1 Season 8, Episode 6, "Confessions," teases another instance that tests the abilities of the 118. Per the episode's logline below, the first responders are at a loss about what to do when a toddler falls down an exposed pipe. The promo for the November 7 episode teases the rise of an unlikely hero when they decide to do something unorthodox to save the child.

"When a toddler falls down a pipe and becomes trapped, the 118 must rely on more than their skills to rescue him. Meanwhile, old wounds are opened when members of the 118 race to the aid of a man dealing with a divorce."

The 118 Pulls Off Another Daring Rescue in '9-1-1' Season 8, Episode 6.

The promo video above teases two epic rescues, one involving an elderly victim and a tender-aged victim in the other. With the elderly victim, Athena is hot in pursuit of a suspect who has kidnapped the victim and taken them to the roof of a tall building under construction. Maddie keeps close tabs on the situation and feeds Athena information as she receives it.

Meanwhile, the 118 arrives at another scene where the toddler is stuck in an exposed pipe in a family's backyard. "My little brother is stuck," another kid tells the firefighters when they arrive. Bobby assesses the situation where the toddler is stuck about 20 feet down the pipe. While the pipe is big enough for a child to fit, grownups can't. This presents a problem for the profession where one prime requirement is to be an adult. Eddie could fit in a small space in a previous rescue, but not this time.

The toddler's older brother volunteers to go into the pipe and retrieve his younger brother. This becomes the best option for the team. "We don't try this, we might not get to him in time," Bobby tells the reluctant parents. The toddler is slipping deeper into the pipe, and breathing is challenging based on how they are. It's unclear where the pipe leads to, which might increase the risk of dying if the child falls through.

Will the 118 succeed? What confessions will be made? Who confesses? Find out when 9-1-1 returns on ABC on Thursday, November 7 at 8 p.m. Catch up on Hulu before the new episode airs.

