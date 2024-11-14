Buck has been through several breakups before, and one would think he's learned how to handle heartbreak. But his breakup with Tommy was unlike anything else since it came from nowhere. Another layer is that it was his first same-sex relationship, and you never forget your first. 9-1-1 Season 8, Episode 7, "Hotshots," finds Buck trying to cope with being dumped by picking up a hobby to distract him from the burning desire to call Tommy. A new sneak peek from tonight's November 14 episode shows Buck getting visited by his sister and brother-in-law, who are concerned by his newfound love for baking — a lot of baking.

The video below begins at Buck's apartment, where Maddie and Chimney have come to visit with Jee. Buck offers them wine, but Maddie turns him down because her trainer says she "needs to lay off the booze." Regular Buck would ask when Maddie started having a trainer, which would lead to him realizing she is pregnant. However, he has another offer. "Does he want you to lay off desert because we were gonna have basked Alaska?" Buck says. Maddie wonders when Buck started baking, and he reveals that it's a coping mechanism that obscures the impulse to call Tommy. They are strong impulses because Maddie and Chimney are concerned after seeing it full of baked goods when he opens his fridge. "I don't know that this qualifies as a more positive response," Maddie says.

Buck Tries to Move on in '9-1-1' Season 8, Episode 7.

"Maybe you should start thinking what's next instead of what's passed, " Maddie advises when Buck expresses a desire to call Tommy. "This time, jump back in the pond," Chim abandons his loaf to chime in. Does it taste weird? "I don't know which pond to jump back into," Buck says, revealing his present struggle. For most of his life, he's moved on to another woman after the last, but now men are in the pond, as they put it. He is stuck on how to begin putting himself out there since the thing with Tommy happened organically. Maddie assures him things will work out and that he need not sweat it. "[Maybe] step away from the baked goods," Maddie says just as the oven goes off, revealing that Buck's baked brie is ready. Okay, maybe not today. Maddie and Chim share a concerned look.

Tune in to "Hoshots" tonight to see if Buck finds another outlet to deal with the breakup. You can also catch up with past episodes of 9-1-1 Season 8 on Hulu in the US.

