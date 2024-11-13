Some lucky (or unlucky) rookie is about to spend a whole day with Athena Grant as their training officer. 9-1-1 Season 8, Episode 7, "Hoshots," shifts from the drama of the younger characters and focuses on the show's parents as Athena and Bobby take center stage in their jobs. Per the logline for the episode below, Athena does something atypical when she's assigned a rookie to train, but the experience makes her question herself. Meanwhile, Bobby is back at Hotshots, not as a captain consultant this time, but as a real captain. ABC released new images from the November 14 episode featuring Athena training her rookie while going undercover in disguise. Bobby receives a warm welcome at Hotshots despite the reason for the visit. The logline reads:

"When Athena is assigned a rookie to mentor, she begins to question her own abilities. Meanwhile, Bobby and the 118 return to the set of “HOT SHOTS” following a 911 call."

The images below tease a Bathena-heavy episode as Athena is focused on after that opening emergency while Bobby is back to being the 118's captain. The episode finds Athena with two duties. One is her regular detective work, which takes her undercover in a jewelry store. She's dressed in this rich disguise that makes her fit in with the people coming to shop. However, when robbers hit it, they are in for the surprise of a lifetime when she pulls out her gun and takes control of the situation.

The other is as a training officer, as Athena is assigned a rookie. Athena has not had a partner, and having someone new in her business will be an adjustment. Because he is a rookie, the trainee is bound to annoy Athena at some point, but he could not have a better training officer. How many detectives can claim they landed a commercial plane and uncovered a conspiracy?

Detective Grant and Captain Nash Are Back in '9-1-1' Season 8, Episode 7