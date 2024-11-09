Did you think the conclusion of the Airport '75 and Bobby's (Peter Krause) departure from the Hotshots set was the last time anyone saw Brad (Callum Blue) and his crew? Well, in 9-1-1 Season 8, Episode 7, "Hotshots," the 118 returns to set as emergency calls. Meanwhile, Athena (Angela Bassett) tests the waters of being a training officer when she's assigned a rookie, and it doesn't go well. The promo video for the November 14 episode teases these arcs as Athena goes undercover during a heist and the 118 attempts to save someone on the Hotshots set.

When Athena is assigned a rookie to mentor, she begins to question her own abilities. Meanwhile, Bobby and the 118 return to the set of “HOT SHOTS” following a 911 call.

Athena Does Some Atypical Things in '9-1-1' Season 8, Episode 7.

The promo video above begins at a jewelry store where robbers breach and hold everyone hostage as they rob the valuables in it. "Hands in the air!" Athena, who poses as a regular customer, roars as she draws her gun and aims. "Congratulations! You are all under arrest," Athena says as the perps are cuffed. Rarely does Athena go undercover, but even more rare is her pursuing a suspect on foot.

Meanwhile, the 118 arrives at the Hotshots set, where someone is suspended from the engine ladder. They find the victim unconscious, which works in their favor, but soon, he wakes up, and the situation escalates. "I just love the madness of it. I really enjoy Bobby’s kind of indifferent relationship to Hollywood, and it just feels like I wanted to tell a little bit more of a complete story with Brad,” showrunner Tim Minear told TV Insider of this return to Hotshots. He also teased some #Bathena troubles in the coming episodes, saying,

"[There's] a whole future [for Bobby and Athena coming]. Obviously, they’re still semi-homeless. They have to build their new home. Athena is going to have some challenges on the job coming up very soon. They both have their workplace stories that are outside of their marriage and then of course everything always returns to its stable state, which is the solid marriage that this entire found family is kind of based around.”

Watch how everything plays out when "Hotshots" airs on ABC on Thursday, November 14 at 8 p.m. Catch up with past episodes on Hulu in the US.

