If Bobby (Peter Krause) and Athena (Angela Bassett) commanding emergencies in "Hotshots" was not enough for you, prepare yourself for another outing as the duo takes control of an accident that promises two extremes. In 9-1-1 Season 8, Episode 8, "Wannabes," Bobby and Athena lead the rescue efforts when a road accident threatens lives with fire and water. The promo video for the November 21 episode previews this emergency that finds the 118 doing what they do best, even when the odds are stacked against them.

The video below begins at the firehouse, where Bobby is now back permanently as the captain. The 118 rush to the emergency, where Athena is also present doing crowd control. There appears to be a traffic pile-up whose source is unclear, but if cops are on the scene, it is an accident. The accident becomes the least of their concerns when a fire hydrant erupts, sending a car exploding once it hits the ground. Meanwhile, two people are trapped inside a car in the pile, and the water from that hydrant starts filling it. At the same time, the car's driver is bleeding, making the situation very dire. It is a race against time to get the victims out as fast as possible before the driver bleeds out or they both drown.

The '9-1-1' Season 8 Finale to Wrap Up Some Arcs.

Several hanging arcs need resolution as the show goes for a mid-season break. Buck's (Oliver Stark) future, now that Tommy (Lou Ferrigno Jr.) is out of the picture, is undecided. Eddie (Ryan Guzman) and Christopher's (Gavin McHugh) future has also not been resolved, and Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) has some news regarding the pregnancy. In an interview with TV Fanatic, showrunner Tim Minear teased a conclusion to some of the running arcs throughout the season. Minear teased the episode, saying,

“What I would say is that episode eight this year is more kind of tying up some story threads that have been set up in the first eight episodes. Nobody’s hanging off a cliff at the end of the episode except for possibly one character.”

While "Wannabes" might feature Athena and Bobby, viewers won't know how their personal lives are progressing, especially regarding the house situation. However, "When we come back after the hiatus, all that stuff is going to get moved down the field tremendously," teased Minear.

Tune in to 9-1-1's Fall finale this Thursday, November 21, on ABC at 8 p.m. You can also catch up with past episodes on Hulu in the US.

8 10 9-1-1 Release Date January 3, 2018 Cast Angela Bassett , Boon Pin Koh , Deedee Magno , Diane Mizota , Kenneth Choi , Mark D. Espinoza , Pat Asanti , Peter Krause , Albert Malafronte , Dana Powell , Heather McPhaul , Livia Treviño , Zarah Mahler , Aidan Bristow , Andrew Lee , Andy Hoff , Cynthia Rose Hall , Demetrius Butler , Nikea Gamby-Turner , Jeff Pierre , Michael Andrew Baker , Rachel Breitag , Skye P. Marshall , August Maturo , Ty Parker Seasons 6 Network ABC , FOX Streaming Service(s) Hulu Expand

