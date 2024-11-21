The line between 9-1-1 and Hotshots is blurring thanks to the integration of Brad Torrence into the 118. In tonight's episode of 9-1-1, Brad will be part of the crew as he shadows them during emergencies to hopefully improve his craft and reduce the criticism his show faces. Theoretically, it's not that complicated, but a sneak peek of 9-1-1 Season 8, Episode 8, "Wannabes," courtesy of TV Fanatic, previews how that might not work practically. The episode's logline below previews an emergency where Brad shadows the team while the sneak peek takes viewers into the emergency and Brad's contribution.

Things get messy for the 118 following a massive pipe explosion. Meanwhile, Athena investigates the brutal beating of a man found behind a grocery store, and Bobby’s working relationship with Brad from “HOT SHOTS” just got a little more intimate.

The 118 and Brad from Hotshots Respond to a Massive Emergency in '9-1-1' Season 8, Episode 8

In the video above, the 118 arrives at the scene of a massive explosion, where some people are injured, and others are trapped in their vehicles. Brad accompanies them, and his over-the-top performance in Hotshots jumps up as he utters some ridiculous line. Captain Nash learns that the accident was caused by a burst sewer water line that was under repair, and people were taking the water in their cars. The first responders jump into action.

Meanwhile, Brad is twitching with excitement at being in a real-life emergency. However, his presence becomes more of a distraction when Hotshots viewers recognize him. This unholy team-up has the potential to go wrong in many ways. Not only is Brad a spoilt rich manchild, but his mere presence can complicate rescues when he's bombarded by fans of his show. Bobby will have a lot of work to do between commanding rescues and babysitting their newest addition.

"Wannabes" is the Fall finale for 9-1-1 Season 8 before the show goes on a three-month hiatus. ABC revealed that it will return on Thursday, March 6, 2025, in its regular time slot. The Thursday lineup remains unchanged, with 9-1-1 leading the night, followed by Doctor Odyssey at 9 p.m. and Grey's Anatomy at 10 p.m. The midseason schedule also reveals the return dates for new seasons of The Rookie and Will Trent, plus the premiere date for new comedy Shifting Gears.

Tune to ABC tonight, November 21, to catch all the action in 9-1-1's fall finale. Catch up with past episodes on Hulu.

WATCH ON HULU