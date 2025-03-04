Looks like Eddie (Ryan Guzman) is really leaving the 118. Or maybe it's just a brief hiatus? We'll find out when 9-1-1 Season 8 returns from its mid-season break with a two-part premiere on March 6. The logline for the episode, “Sob Stories," reads: "The 118 responds to a fire at a local animal shelter and races to evacuate all the animals. Meanwhile, Maddie takes a 9-1-1 call that sets her on a quest for answers." So far, promotional materials have largely focused on the B part of the synopsis with a trailer showing Athena (Angela Bassett) leading the charge to track down a serial killer who has kidnapped Maddie following the mysterious call. However, newly released stills offer a glimpse into the episode’s other emergency, one that leaves the 118 team with an adorable new four-legged friend.

The newly released images capture the 118 in action, fully geared up as they battle the fire at the animal shelter. From the looks of it, their efforts pay off, as there appears to have been no casualties. One relieved woman is seen clutching onto her dog amidst the chaos, while appearing to offer directions to the team. Meanwhile, Buck (Oliver Stark) appears especially thrilled after rescuing another furry survivor, and who could blame him? That puppy is undeniably adorable. Another image later shows the pup safely reunited with its family.

This mission may very well be Eddie’s last with the 118. By morning, he arrives at the station in plain clothes, seemingly ready to say his goodbyes. One image captures him in a heartfelt group hug with Chimney (Kenneth Choi) and Hen (Aisha Hinds), while a smiling Bobby (Peter Krause) looks on. But where's Buck? Eddie's best friend is notably missing from these goodbye pleasantries and understandably so. He's only just fresh off a shocking break-up, and now he's having to deal with another major departure in his life. It's all too much for Buck to process, and the images show just how devastated he is. It all sets up another hard time ahead for Buck. What the hell is he supposed to do with his off-duty time now?

'9-1-1' Has Been a Rewarding Journey for Ryan Guzman