Everything will be dialed up when 9-1-1 returns in 2025 for the second part of Season 8. Following the calm developments in the first half of the season, the second half leans into the classic 9-1-1 with thrilling emergencies and explosive character arcs. Everything starts in Season 8, Episode 9, which sees the team dealing with an abduction case that reveals a serial killer. ABC released a sneak peek into the upcoming episodes, featuring a two-part thriller that finds Maddie getting pulled into the chase when the serial killer takes her hostage.

The video below begins with Athena and the LAPD responding to an emergency where someone is being held hostage. When they arrive at the location, nothing is there. The case takes them for a loop as they follow leads, but nothing is quite as it seems. Their continued investigations reveal that they are dealing with a serial killer, which might explain how he keeps evading them. His final act is breaking into Maddie's house and taking her hostage. It is unclear why the serial killer targets her. Is it random, or is there a past connection?

What To Expect in '9-1-1' Season 8 Part 2.

The second part will cover everything. “[Maddie’s] pregnancy story will factor in not insignificantly in the first two episodes when we come back. And the Bobby and Athena building a new house story, we’ll hit that pretty hard in Episode 11," showrunner Tim Minear told Decider. He said he's excited about all the episodes in the second half but he's "really excited for Episode 9." "There’s a great story that starts in there. We’ll also get to see Buck dealing with his abandonment issues. And then Episode 10 is just going to be thrilling. It’s going to be a thriller. And by the end of Episode 10, everybody’s life is changed," the showrunner teased.

Buck's reaction to Eddie's potential relocation to Texas is also coming up. He wants to be a supportive friend because he knows what Chris means to Eddie, but they both also mean a lot to Buck. "He’s] not wanting to be a bad friend, and not wanting to be selfish. There’s just no way he’s not going to spiral about this,” Minear said. "He’s going to have to find something to latch onto to keep from completely spinning out of control. . . . And we’ll see about that and how long that lasts — these relationships don’t tend to last all that long," the showrunner teased about some potential dalliances Buck might get into.

Watch 9-1-1 on ABC when new episodes return on Thursday, March 6, 2025. In the meantime, catch up with past episodes on Hulu.

WATCH ON HULU