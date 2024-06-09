This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

In an exciting update for fans of the hit first-responder drama 9-1-1, star Kenneth Choi, who plays the ever-resilient Howard Han, shared some exciting news about the upcoming Season 8, and while the show has made a big move from Fox to ABC for a shortened 9-1-1 Season 7, it didn't miss a beat. The show has continued pulling in close to 9 million viewers across three days and multiple platforms and scoring a 1.84 in the coveted 18-49 demographic, which is a massive win for the series, hitting its highest numbers in that metric since May 2022, a feat that undoubtedly prompted the renewal for Season 8.

During an interview with Screen Rant at the Tribeca Film Festival, where Choi was promoting his movie All That We Love, the actor confirmed that filming for the already-confirmed Season 8 would begin in July, though he couldn’t spill any plot specifics except to tease that fans can expect “probably a lot of turmoil, a lot of trauma and disasters,” which sounds like par for the course for the high-stakes drama.

"They just started the writers’ room, so we have no idea what's going to happen. They just started the writers room, I think, last Monday. We start in July."

What Can We Expect from '9-1-1' Season 8?

Season 8 of 9-1-1 has a lot of story threads to pick up, especially after the impact of the Hollywood strikes shortened 9-1-1 Season 7 to just ten episodes, leaving some fans feeling like the plot developments were a bit rushed and that the team dynamics that make the show shine were somewhat lacking, but despite the shorter season, it was packed with major events for the ensemble cast.

Howard and Maddie's wedding was a highlight, though it wasn't without drama as Howard faced a life-threatening crisis. Buck's storyline took a significant turn as he realized his romantic attraction to Tommy and came out to his friends in the 118, adding a new layer to his character. Meanwhile, Bobby and Athena's relationship was put to the test during a cruise ship disaster in the three-part premiere, and by the end of Season 7, Bobby is no longer the leader of the 118, setting up a very different dynamic for Season 8.

Peter Krause's Bobby Nash faces an uncertain future at the end of Season 7, sending countless storylines in an unprecedented direction for Season 8, setting the stage for big swings that could redefine the series. As much as some viewers felt Season 7 was rushed, the hope is that with a more routine episode count in Season 8, starting in July offers a chance to build on the existing stories and delve deeper into the core characters' lives.

