While crossovers between 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star won't happen for various reasons, Season 8 of the flagship series treated viewers to a cameo from a fan favorite in the spin-off series. Gina Torres narrated a flashback scene in 9-1-1 Season 8, Episode 2, during the burial of Athena's ex-boyfriend, Emmett. While Torres was not seen, her unique voice was instantly recognizable. 9-1-1's showrunner, Tim Minear, spoke to TV Line about this cameo and enlisting Torres for the voiceover.

Minear told the publication that he needed to hear the mood when the voice-over was added during editing. Torres was not in consideration for it, but given her extensive work with the showrunner, he knew what a voice sounds like. He needed a calming voice because he "really wanted to understand how this moment was going to feel," so he called someone with that. The voice-over took a few takes, and in the final editing stages, Minear decided to keep it in the final cut. He spoke about lending Torres' voice, saying,

"I called Gina and just said, ‘Hey, can you do a little voiceover for me?' I needed a great voice, and she’s got the best voice. She’s even the voice on a ride at Disney World, if I’m not mistaken — and I’m not.”

Could '9-1-1' Absorb Some Characters From '9-1-1: Lone Star'?

Cases have been made for the characters' future from 9-1-1: Lone Star. The show's cancellation feels unwarranted as it feels like there are still more stories to tell as they enter the next stages of their lives. From spin-offs to relocation, there has not been a shortage of solutions to continue these stories without 9-1-1: Lone Star. Minear said, “I’m always looking for reasons to employ Gina Torres,” when talking about the voiceover. When asked if it's possible for 9-1-1 or the other spinoff currently in development to absorb any character from 9-1-1: Lone Star, Minear said,

"I have no current plans for that, but it’s not impossible."

Thus far, there seems to be no potential for the spin-off series to join the mothership on ABC. A spin-off of 9-1-1: Lone Star has been proposed, but there is no confirmation of whether it will happen. Meanwhile, 9-1-1 Season 8 continues on ABC on Thursdays, while 9-1-1: Lone Star's farewell season airs on Fox on Mondays.

Watch a new episode of 9-1-1 on November 7 and 9-1-1: Lone Star on November 4. Both shows are available to stream on Hulu in the US. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.

