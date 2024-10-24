Hen (Aisha Hinds) is in for the most terrifying Halloween ever as her worst nightmare comes to pass in the latest 9-1-1 Season 8 teaser from ABC. This comes not long after fans got to see the 118 being haunted again, which is the norm given the season. Meanwhile, as seen in the new sneak peek, a routine call for the team turns into a horrific episode as Hen and Karen’s son Denny is pinned against a house by a car whose disgruntled driver loses control and swerves off the road.

At first, neither Hen nor her buddies have any idea about what’s going to unfold as they chalk it up to just a trick-or-treating adventure gone wrong. However, when Chimney spots Mara and Jee-Yun in the crowd of onlookers, everyone begins to put the pieces together. Hen then spots Karen standing close to the crashed car and becomes terrified at the thought of Karen being the victim. But as she gets closer to the accident, she sees their son in a horrific situation and immediately grabs his hand, saying “Mom is here.”

One More Halloween Drama in ‘9-1-1’ Season 8

Another Halloween-themed storyline coming up in 9-1-1 Season 8, but not as devastating as Hen’s, involves Buck (Oliver Stark) and his decorations. As teased previously by ABC, his Halloween decorations become “a little scarier than he had hoped.” There’s also an emergency involving a man with his head trapped inside a pumpkin amid the spooky season. Unfortunately, the pumpkin, which is quite heavy, threatens to kill him as it suffocates him, and the 118 must come up with a solution very quickly.

9-1-1 Season 8 debuted on Thursday, September 26 and will air its fifth episode on October 24. The season sees the return of fans’ favorites Angela Bassett as Athena, Peter Krause as Bobby, Oliver Stark as Buck, Aisha Hinds as Hen, Kenneth Choi as Chimney, and Ryan Guzman as Eddie.

New episodes of 9-1-1 Season 8 air every Thursday at 8/7c on ABC. Stream past seasons on Hulu.

