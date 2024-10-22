The 2024/2025 TV season allows shows to have holiday-themed episodes, and first up is Halloween. The night gives rise to some of the most bizarre emergencies first responders have to deal with, and in 9-1-1 Season 8, Episode 5, "Mask," it is no different. The 118 is on duty on this day, per the official logline below, and they respond to some of the weirdest emergencies featured on the show, which is saying something for 9-1-1. Meanwhile, the episode's promo teases a different kind of horror for Hen when Denny gets into an accident while trick-or-treating.

"The 118 is once again working on the spookiest night of the year and missing out on all the tricks and treats. Meanwhile, Buck’s Halloween decorations become a little scarier than he had hoped."

Fantasy and Real-Life Horror Arise In '9-1-1' Season 8, Episode 5.

"It was all Hallow's Eve, not a soul in sight," Athena narrates when the spooky promo begins. She appears to be trying to scare her audience. Meanwhile, the station gets a visit from some trick-or-treaters, and Bobby takes it upon himself to become Captain Horror. Complete with a costume and a haunting laugh, Bobby tries to scare some kids, and his antics are met with comical intrigue and total disinterest. The Wilson family shows up in their costumes, and Hen outdoes herself as she is seen in two different costumes at home and the firehouse.

It's only during Halloween that an emergency involves a man with his head trapped inside a pumpkin. The very heavy pumpkin threatens to kill him as it denies him the opportunity to breathe, and the 118 must come up with a solution very quickly. Elsewhere, real-life horrors meet Hen when she responds to an emergency and could never have anticipated who the victim would be. Hen's world is turned upside down when she finds Denny pinned between a car and a wall when it runs through a house.

The ordeal throws Hen for a loop, and her paramedic rationale goes through the window, seeing Denny suffering. "Mom is here," she tells him as she grabs his hand. The situation is quite serious since Denny loses his pulse, and they figure out he has been bleeding. "We need blood!" Hen screams as the promo concludes, teasing a life-or-death situation for Denny.

"Masks" also features Buck's boyfriend. "[Tommy is] in Episode 5, a good amount, and is able to, I was going to say support Buck through some difficult times, but I don't know if he's always that helpful in this scenario," Oliver Stark previously previewed this arc to Screen Rant. "He's a little bit weirded out by some things going on with Buck," the actor added.

What are the things going on with Buck weirding Tommy out? Find out when the episode airs this Thursday, October 24, at 8 pm.

