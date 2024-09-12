As Thursday, September 26, draws near, more updates about the upcoming eighth season of 9-1-1 keep coming to life, and fans cannot be more electrified. Most recently, we heard what’s to come for Bobby (Peter Krause), who will have taken a new job as an advisor on a firefighter TV show called Hotshots. Similarly, fans can now expect Henrietta Wilson's reaction to Gerrard’s (Brian Thompson) return in the new season, as teased by Aisha Hinds, who plays Hen.

Speaking with TV Insider, Hinds touched on how the former captain’s return will affect the 118, especially Hen, who hates his guts. She shared, "Hen has a very storied history with Gerrard, as he was her first point of contact in the capacity of Captain when she decided to become a firefighter paramedic. His welcome then was far from warm, and his shocking return subsequently sends chills up her spine. Gerrard’s return is an experience that keeps us on our toes."

It goes without saying that everyone at the 118 dreads Gerrard’s reinstatement, not just Hen. Not to mention, showrunner Tim Minear recently expressed his belief that the change will be harder for Buck (Oliver Stark) than the rest of the team, as Bobby is the only captain the young man has ever served under, while the others know how to not let Gerrard get to them. According to Minear, "Bobby really is his surrogate dad, so it's just a lot harder for Buck."

How Bad Is The Bee Attack in ‘9-1-1’ Season 8?

In addition to giving fans a hint at Hen and Gerrard’s drama, Hinds also remarked on how bad the previously teased bee attack will be in 9-1-1 Season 8. The actress revealed that “millions of bees” will wreak havoc, making everything chaotic. In her words:

"It’s unbelievable the chaos that ensues from the city being under siege essentially. The bees find themselves wreaking havoc at the highest levels right down to the depths. We’ve learned some secrets for quelling and quieting bees, as well as what exasperates their anger."

Hinds further disclosed what it was like filming a bee attack, which thankfully was all CGI, saying "[t]here were moments of wide imagination—because who's doing a scene with millions of live bees?" Hinds explains. "No, thanks!—and moments of unfiltered reality where dead bees were our scene partners. I'm excited to see how our amazing VFX team bolsters the story and brings it to life from BEEginning to end."

9-1-1 Season 8 premieres Thursday, September 26 on ABC. Stay tuned to Collider for more news and catch up on past seasons on Hulu.

