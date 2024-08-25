With only a month to go before the return of one of America’s most cherished procedural series, 9-1-1, a new image has been released to get fans ready for the excitement to come. 9-1-1 Season 8 is set to premiere on September 26, and with it comes a brand-new look at Eddie, who will sport a mustache in upcoming episodes. This may come as no surprise to many who have been glued to updates about this acclaimed show; nevertheless, fans can get a fresh look at the beloved character, as seen in the unveiled image below.

9-1-1, created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear, was renewed for an eighth season in April 2024, about a month after Season 7 premiered. Currently starring in the series are Angela Bassett as Athena Grant, Peter Krause as Bobby Nash, Oliver Stark as Evan Buckley, Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Buckley, Ryan Guzman as Eddie Diaz, Aisha Hinds as Henrietta Wilson, Kenneth Choi as Howard Han and Gavin McHugh as Christopher Diaz. Recurring cast members in Season 7 included Declan Pratt as Danny Wilson, Tracie Thoms as Karen Wilson, Lou Ferrigno Jr. as Tommy Kinard, and Malcolm Jamal Warner as Dr. Amir.

Looking at Eddie’s latest appearance for the upcoming season, he is captured donning his work gear with his elbow leaning on the team’s truck. Eddie’s new mustache remains intact as he gazes somberly with pursed lips. It is worth noting that his new look was first unveiled not long ago, also when the series teased the future of the 118’s new captain, Gerrard (Brian Thompson), who took over from Krause’s Bobby in running the firehouse in the Season 7 finale.

'9-1-1' Season 8 May See Bobby Return

Image via Tim Minear



Speaking of Gerrard’s future, less than a week ago, Hinds took to TikTok with a set clip hinting that the new cap’s second run might not last long. Several cast and crew members were featured, including Krause, and at the time, the second episode of the new season was being filmed too. Although there was no exact confirmation of how long Gerrard’s reign would be, the teaser suggests the possibility of Bobby’s return early in the season. In addition, there’s also a strong likelihood that Season 8 will feature a multi-episode bee emergency, but fans will, of course, have to wait to find out!

9-1-1 Season 8 premieres on September 26 on ABC at 8 p.m. ET. Stream previous episodes on Hulu.

