Bobby has survived more things than one cares to count. But a blast from the past at the end of Season 7 saw him survive another near-death situation that changed his entire perspective. When 9-1-1 returns for its eighth season this month, Bobby will have taken a new job as an advisor on a firefighter TV show called Hotshots. But according to showrunner Tim Minear, "Bobby's just completely over it. He's not lured in by Hollywood or any of that stuff. He just finds the whole thing incredibly trivial and ridiculous." He told Entertainment Weekly "It's a ridiculous firefighter TV show," which explains why Bobby is not thrilled. Being a firefighter — and not a firefighting consultant — is in Bobby's blood. Minear revealed that Bobby would be coming back, but there would be an issue. He talked about Bobby's return and what hurdles he must cross, saying:

"Bobby just wants his job back. But, as you know, [Gerrard] has already been put in his place, and there's no other empty fire station for him to captain."

The 118 Struggles Without Bobby in '9-1-1' Season 8

Bobby built the firehouse from the ground up. He is more than the team's captain. To many, he gave them a chance when no one else would. And to Buck, he is the only father figure Buck has ever known. Minear previewed more reasons why Buck is struggling under Gerrard, while the rest of the team seems to adjust quite well, saying:

"I think it's harder for Buck than the rest. Eddie was in the military, and both Hen and Chimney already served under this guy — they've been vaccinated, in a way. They know how to not let him get to them. Bobby is the only captain Buck has ever served under. Bobby really is his surrogate dad, so it's just a lot harder for Buck."

Under Gerrard, the house rules are stricter, connections are weaker and bigotry is thriving. Minear described him as "awful," but "he’s an awfully fun character to have in the mix.” It's unclear if Bobby will succeed in getting his firehouse back, but if he does, the 118 will have tasted — and some members for a second time — what it was like the dark days. In the meantime, each member will be dealing with something personal. Eddie does not have his son; Hen and Karen are fighting for Mara; Maddie and Chimney have a new member in the house; Athena and Bobby are looking for a new house; and Buck is still not taking to Gerrard.

9-1-1 Season 8 premieres on Thursday, September 26 on ABC. Catch up with past seasons on Hulu.

