9-1-1 knows how to grasp its audience, and in the Season 8 mid-season premiere, "Sob Stories," they brought it to another level, kicking off with Jennifer Love Hewitt’s Maddie taking a phone call from a kidnapper who is conflicted over what to do with his victim – release her, or kill her. Efforts to track down his location prove fruitless, and throughout the episode, Maddie talks to the man, who is revealed by Detective Amber Braeburn (Abigail Spencer) to be Richard Bullock, a man suspected of being a serial killer that she has been tracking for years.

Maddie repeatedly tries to reason with Bullock, appealing to his "good side" to release his captive, a young girl, before he gives in to his urges and kills her. As the situation intensifies and Bullock threatens Jee-yun (Bailey Leung), Maddie switches gears, moving from trying to speak him into letting her go to appealing to the man to turn his desire to murder on himself, "killing the monster" inside of him and ending the situation. The plan works, and the girl is found safe, with the body of Bullock found nearby. That does little to assuage Maddie's guilt, only she's let off the hook shortly after with a shocking plot twist... one that should never have happened.

How '9-1-1's "Sob Stories" Saved Maddie from Herself

The immediate aftermath sees Maddie wracked with guilt over her actions. Only Athena (Angela Bassett) and Braeburn help her through it by showing her pictures of Bullock's other victims, the ones that weren't so lucky. She saved the day for one girl and who knows how many more, turning her actions from questionable to heroic. Then, when all seems well, and Maddie is back at home, it's revealed that (SPOILER) the killer was never Bullock at all, but Braeburn, who has entered the house, chloroformed Maddie and is taking her hostage.

By making the shocking reveal, Maddie is saved from herself. She'd been played and hadn't actually talked Bullock into killing himself at all, with Braeburn having killed her red herring to fake a resolution to the standoff. Maddie now has no moral conflict arising from her 180 turn on the 9-1-1 call, and now she just has to keep from becoming Braeburn's latest victim (SPOILER - she survives). By placing the blame squarely on Braeburn, 9-1-1 denies itself an opportunity to do something truly unique.

'9-1-1' Could Have Opened Up a Fascinating Moral Debate Throughout Season 8