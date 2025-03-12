Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 9-1-1 Season 8, Episode 9.The characters of 9-1-1 are no strangers to tragedy – from emotions galore (hello, Eddie moving back to Texas!) to countless near-death experiences. Jennifer Love Hewitt’s Maddie Han (formerly Buckley) has never been an exception. In fact, Maddie has had it pretty tough since her introduction in Season 2, when we met Maddie just after escaping to LA from an abusive marriage. Still, the first episode of the two-part return of 9-1-1 Season 8 featured Maddie going through what may be her darkest storyline yet: an event that could be more traumatic than Maddie's previous kidnapping, postpartum depression and escape to Boston, and nearly losing her soon-to-be husband last season. Let's recap what exactly happened to Maddie, how the event could have lasting repercussions on the season, and hopefully agree that after this, Maddie Han could use a break.

Where Does "Sob Stories" Leave Maddie?

To set the scene: Maddie is on shift as a 9-1-1 dispatcher when she gets the first call from someone with a voice changer who confesses to Maddie that they are suicidal, and they want to kill a young girl named Jayna to ensure she “goes to heaven.” In attempts to save Jayna, Maddie promises the soon-to-be killer that if they let the child go, she will ensure the police don’t find them. She’s lying, of course, and not only does the killer know this, but Athena (Angela Bassett) is already on the scene when the call ends.

Soon after, Maddie is informed by Athena and LAPD detective Amber Brayburn (played by guest star Abigail Spencer, who fans may recognize from Timeless or Lost) that they suspect whoever she spoke to may be a serial killer. Maddie herself confesses that she researched similar calls. Amber has her eyes on a suspect named Bullock, and Athena decides to research the suspect further. Soon enough, Maddie gets another call. In a shocking decision, Maddie persuades the killer, presumed to be Bullock, to end his own life before he hurts someone else.

This storyline is already incredibly traumatic for Maddie, who is used to having to save lives instead of persuading someone to end their own. While she knows she saved Jayna, Maddie feels incredible guilt at what she has done. Even then, Maddie’s darkest hour has not come to an end. While her husband, Howard ‘Chimney’ Han (Kenneth Choi), is at the surprise going away party for Eddie (Ryan Guzman), the killer — who turns out to be no other than Amber! — arrives and takes Maddie while she and her daughter Jee-Yun are home alone. The episode ends on the cliffhanger of Maddie being knocked out, leaving both her and Jee-Yun in peril.

Maddie Is No Stranger to Kidnapping