It felt like it might never end, but the 9-1-1 hiatus expires next month. On March 6, the show returns with a two-part midseason premiere, and the life of one beloved character is at risk. As if Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) has not been kidnapped more than enough times, the season premiere puts her in the crosshairs of a serial killer. After she is taken, everyone goes into overdrive to find her before the worst happens. “[Maddie’s] pregnancy story will factor in not insignificantly in the first two episodes when we come back," showrunner Tim Minear told Decider when the show went on hiatus. We're getting a sneak peek of this story courtesy of Entertainment Weekly. The outlet debuted a new teaser that shows Maddie in a place no one would envy following an attack.

The YouTube video below features footage from 9-1-1 Season 8, Episode 9, "Sob Stories." Complimenting that from the promo, some new footage shows Athena (Angela Bassett) finding some rope, zip ties, and blood, a clear sign that something has gone awry. She shares that the serial killer has taken Maddie, and everyone is shocked. "We'll find her," Bobby (Peter Krause) tries to console Chim (Kenneth Choi). Will they? The final scene shows Maddie being choked with a white piece of cloth as if being drugged. Inconspicuously, Eddie (Ryan Guzman) is missing from the promo with the status of his move to Texas pending confirmation. However, according to Minear, “I think he’s dead serious about it (moving), at least right now.”

Coming Up on '9-1-1' Season 8 Part 2.

The season has several hanging storylines that will be revisited. Episodes 9 and 10 deal with Maddie's kidnapping and pregnancy. Episode 9 will also pick up Buck's (Oliver Stark) arc post-breakup and Eddie's looming departure. "There’s a great story that starts in there. We’ll also get to see Buck dealing with his abandonment issues. And then Episode 10 is just going to be thrilling. It’s going to be a thriller. And by the end of Episode 10, everybody’s life is changed," Minear teased. Episode 11 deals with Bobby and Athena's efforts to rebuild their life following the fire. "The Bobby and Athena building a new house story, we’ll hit that pretty hard in Episode 11," the showrunner said.

9-1-1 returns on Thursday, March 6, 2025, at 8 p.m. ABC's Thursday lineup remains unchanged, with 9-1-1 leading the night, followed by Doctor Odyssey at 9 p.m. and Grey's Anatomy at 10 p.m. Stream past episodes on Hulu before new ones debut.