9-1-1 Season 8, Episode 10, "Voices," ended with Buck (Oliver Stark) mourning the departure of his best buddy, Eddie (Ryan Guzman). However, the concluding chapter of the two-part mid-season premiere could've been much worse for him, had he also lost his sister Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt). Thank heavens, Maddie survived being captured by the unhinged detective Amber Braeburn (Abigail Spencer) because one can only imagine how Buck would have handled the gravity of such a tragedy. One thing not left to the imagination, though, is how Buck will cope with Eddie's departure, because he'll turn to a habit fans are well familiar with.

For Buck, baking and a broken heart go well together, and as seen recently in the aftermath of his break-up from Tommy. He will likely spiral into a baking frenzy yet again. The previous episode foreshadowed another Buck bake-off looming as Buck hands Eddie some freshly baked goods for the road just before he drives off. It's just one of many more to come as Buck will again turn to pastries to deal with his ongoing abandonment issues. “That baking thread has really lasted on the show. The baking thread has lasted longer than certain injuries on the show have lasted,” Stark told TV Insider while previewing Buck's future without Eddie. “There’s definitely still baked goods in Buck’s life, which I enjoy because at the end of the day, they get to come home with me, if I so wish, or I get to give them out to people."

The coping mechanism worked in the case of Tommy as it helped Buck successfully resist the urge to call him. In this latest instance, the habit will again serve its purpose as Stark further revealed that it will eventually lead Buck to explore other fun things to fill the Eddie-sized void in his life. "He is going to look into the possibility of finding new friends and working out. If Eddie’s going to be away for a while, who am I going to spend my time with? And that’s going to take him down some fun avenues.”

Is Eddie Coming Back?

Image via ABC

While it initially seemed like Buck might succeed in convincing Eddie to stay back in L.A., his plans didn't work out and Eddie finally left for Texas to be more involved in raising his son, Christopher. But is this the last the 118 will see of Eddie? Probably not. For one, he didn't tender a resignation at work but only applied for a leave, leaving the door open for a possible return to the team. How soon that return will be is anyone's guess. However, Season 8 is granted to feature more of Eddie, at least in one more episode, as revealed by showrunner Tim Minear, who said the season will cover his story in Texas: "We definitely follow his story in Texas. He’s got a great story in Texas in Episode 12."

Before then, the next 9-1-1 episode, "Holy Mother of God," turns the focus to Bobby's family.